Maggiano’s Little Italy’s Dinner for Two on Valentine’s Day 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020! This year when you’re thinking about where you want to go, you might want to consider Maggiano’s Little Italy. They’re offering a delicious Dinner for Two today for Valentine’s Day. Here are all the details.

The Special Is Available in Carryout or Dine-In

Maggiano’s is offering a limited time Dinner for Two for Valentine’s 2020. It’s available in carryout or dine-in. So if you want to avoid the crowds and have a romantic dinner at home, then you can enjoy this special. But if you prefer to get dressed up and go out, you can still take part in Maggiano’s celebration.

The dine-in “That’s Amore” Meal for Two costs $80. It includes any starter or two side salads. Maggiano’s describes this as any appetizer, flatbread, or two side salads.

Then you can choose two entrees. This can be either Chicken (Parmesan, Marsala, or Piccata-Style), Grilled Salmon Lemon & Herb Shrimp Scampi, Rigatoni “D” Steak & Ravioli, Salmon Oscar (for +$5 a person) or Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (for +$10 a person.)

Then choose one dessert and two beverages. Your choice of beverages includes Pomegranate Martini (Absolut Raspberri, Cointreau, Pomegranate, Cranberry), Gratien & Meyer (Sparkline Rose’), or Juggernaut Hillside (Cabernet Sauvignon.)

You can choose any dessert you want. In the past, Maggiano’s recommended the Hazelnut Chocolate Cheesecake. And that’s currently available on their limited-time menu through February 24, benefiting Make-A-Wish. It’s described this way: “A decadent Nutella NY style cheesecake with a chocolate cookie crust, served with made-from-scratch whipped cream and hot fudge.”

Then, compliments of the chef, you can enjoy a small box of Chocolate Zuccotto Bites.

If you decide to go with the carryout option instead, that will cost less and will only be $50. This is probably partially because you can’t get the delicious cocktails to-go since they’re alcoholic. But if you really want to enjoy a nice beverage, decide which one listed in the dine-in specials you want and then look up a recipe online. You can have everything at home, you’ll just need to spend a little extra time setting it all up.

As for the $50 carryout meal, it includes one starter, two side salads, two entrees, and one dessert. So it also doesn’t include the small box of chocolate bites, but you do get side salads and a starter, instead of having to choose between the two like you do if you’re dining in.

If you want to dine-in, Maggiano’s has a special menu available through February 24. This menu includes garlic bread, Stuffed Shells Bolognese, Steak & Ravioli, Minestrone soup, New England Clam Chowder, and more.

Don’t forget to check with your local Maggiano’s to see if they’re doing anything special just at their location. A Maggiano’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, for example, is hosting a Murder Mystery Valentine’s dinner today for $75 a person. The evening includes family style dining, a cash bar, complementary Champagne toast, and more.

