Marcelito Pomoy, AGT Champions Finalist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 is only one week away from crowning its winner; on Monday, February 10, the final 10 acts perform for one last shot at victory. One of those finalists hoping to come out on top is singer Marcelito Pomoy.

Ahead of the season 2 AGT Champions season 2 finals, here’s what you need to know about Marcelito Pomoy:

1. Marcelito Won ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ Season 2

Heading into the finals of America’s Got Talent: Season 2, Marcelito is at an advantage because he already knows what it takes to win a “Got Talent” finale. In 2011, Pomoy was crowned the winner of “Pilipinas Got Talent” season 2, in his home country of the Phillippines.

For his “Grand Finale” number, Pomoy sang “The Prayer,” made famous by Josh Groban and Celine Dion.

2. Marcelito Is Able to Sing Both the Tenor & Soprano Vocal Parts

Marcelito Pomoy Sings "Con Te Partirò" With DUAL VOICES! – America's Got Talent: The Champions

While America’s Got Talent has had many talented singers compete over the years, what makes Marcelito so unique is the fact that he is able to sing as a tenor and as a soprano (a voice part typically sung by women with a high vocal range). Not only can he sing both parts, he is able to seamlessly switch from one part to the other, making it sound as though two different people are singing a duet.

According to his Facebook page’s bio, his incredible range gave him the nickname titles “A Man With a Golden Female Voice” and “Male Diva.”

3. Marcelito Sang ‘Beauty & the Beast’ for His Finals Performance

Ahead of the season 2 finals episode, America’s Got Talent shared an early release video of Marcelito Pomoy’s final AGT Champions performance. In the clip, Marcelito shows off his “two voices” by singing both parts of Ariana Grande and John Legend’s duet to the hit Disney song “Beauty and the Beast.”

Throughout the performance, the audience can be heard cheering enthusiastically in the background. At the conclusion of the number, he earned a standing ovation from 3 out of the 4 judges. Cowell, who did not stand to applaud his act, told him “This was even better than the last performance you did. Much, much better,” before telling him that he thought the performance was “predictable.”

According to Marcelito Pomoy’s NBC contestant bio, he previously sang his rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2018.

4. Marcelito Has Over 36,000 Monthly Listeners on Spotify

While winning America’s Got Talent: The Champions would undoubtedly bring Pomoy even greater success, he is already well-known for his music and has a solid fanbase. On Spotify, he has over 36,000 monthly listeners for his two albums, Duet Yourself and Split.

When Pomoy first competed within the “Got Talent” franchise in 2011, winning wasn’t the only significant part of his journey. His Facebook bio reveals that “Other than wanting to achieve his dream of becoming a famous singer, he joined the search to look for his real parents.” He was adopted by a policeman and grew up in Manila.

According to Push ABS-CBN, Pomoy was successful in his search and his estranged parents and siblings attended the Grand Finals of “Pilipinas Got Talent” to watch him perform. Although his siblings and father have their own families, he said that he and his mother, who abandoned him when he was young, were able to talk through their unresolved past and come to a mutual understanding of one another.

According to his Instagram, Marcelito is now a father himself and has a young daughter.

