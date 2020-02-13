Miss Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/12/2020

The Masked Singer Season 3, episode three aired on Wednesday, February 12. Miss Monster sashayed onto the stage for his third performance, shedding some more light on what her true identity might be.

This posted will be updated live.

So who is lurking behind that cute monster mask? Here’s what we have learned about the Turtle and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Miss Monster Clues

Host Nick Cannon teased from the beginning that Miss Monster was a big deal. His jaw nearly hit the floor when he found out her true identity. For her second clue package, Miss Monster seemed to hint that she’s a bit of a legend—or at least royal.

“I’m happy that people loved my first performance even without knowing who I was. It felt so good. And now I can just focus on being an artist,” she said. “People say Miss Monster, Miss Monster, you can’t do it all. But why not try? You got to stand up for yourself in this dance. Tonight I want you to see that I’m like Mr. Monster: Capable of anything and full of love.”

She added that she was voted “Most likely to be in the presence of royalty,” which could be a hint that her partner, too, is either a legend or royal.

In her first package, Miss Monster revealed that she’s a fan of Season 1’s winner, T-Pain. That’s where she got the idea to dress up in a monster costume. “When you become famous, people want you to act or look a certain way,” Miss Monster said in her first clue video. “So I’m here to set the record straight just like my favorite creature in Season 1 did. The monster. He made me feel. He rewrote his story. It was fire and now this performer in pink wants to follow in his furry footsteps. But darlings, I’m nervous. Will you still love me without knowing my name?”

Miss Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

In the second episode, panelist Ken Jeong made a very unpopular guess when he proposed that French Canadian singer Celine Dion could be behind the monster mask. There might have even been a few boos from the audience. Jenny McCarthy suggested that Mary Wilson from the Supremes could be the performer dazzling guests with her regal voice. Guest panelist Jason Biggs played off the “royalty” part of Miss Monster’s clue package and suggested Priscilla Presley was under the Miss Monster mask.

Online viewers have different opinions of who might be responsible for Miss Monster’s voice. Chaka Khan is one of the most popular guesses.

Miss Monster’s ardor for T-Pain could be paying homage to 2009 when Khan gave him the BET best collaboration award.

In her first package, Miss Monster asked, “Will you still love me without knowing my name?” Gold Derby noted it could be a nod to Khan’s 1995 hit, “Will You Love,” one of her most notable songs.

Other popular theories for Miss Monster were Tina Turner or Missy Elliot, though Chaka Khan is by far the most popular fan theory.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online