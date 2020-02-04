NCIS Time: Is It on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

The State of the Union is on TV tonight, causing many primetime shows to air repeat episodes instead of a new one. NCIS is not new tonight, Feb. 4, 2020. The next new episode will air on Feb. 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Tonight’s episode of NCIS is a repeat of the Season 17 premiere, which originally aired in the fall.

Here’s what we know about the next episode and a recap of the most recent:

The Next New Episode Airs Feb. 11

The next new episode is titled “Lonely Hearts,” which will be a Valentine’s Day episode.

“The lead suspect in a murder investigation is a woman that Gibbs’ friend met on a dating site; Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine’s day,” the synopsis reads.

Expect the episode to pick up on and explain the cliffhanger from the end of episode 14. It is also possible that the show will address the chemistry between Gibbs and Sloane; the actors hinted at the couple possibly getting together. Maria Bello, who plays Sloane, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility in 2019.

“I think we have found something so fun over the last couple of years,” she said. “You can tell they really care deeply about each other, but they also really want to bang each other!”

What Happened In the Latest Episode?

On the January 28 episode of NCIS, Bishop and Torres were hit by a car while jogging, leaving Torres in the hospital. He spent most of the episode unconscious, since he didn’t regain consciousness following the head injury, and the team called in the best neurosurgeon on the East Coast to help him.

NCIS tracked down the driver of the car, who ended up being Xavier Zolotov, an awful person who got away with everything because of his money. He confessed that he was driving drunk and fleeing the scene of the accident, but he didn’t care that he hurt someone, instead only caring about the fact that it was hard to find someone to fix his car.

After some brainstorming, they arrest Zolotov’s wife for illegal possession of a pet baby tiger in order to keep Zolotov from fleeing the country.

They eventually found out that a woman had been in the car with Zolotov at the time of the accident, and it wasn’t his wife. When the team kicked down the woman’s door, they found Zolotov’s body in her bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head.

After doing some digging on the woman, they found out that she was suspected of injecting her sister with dirty heroin to claim a family inheritance, and Torres was the agent sent undercover to investigate her. He was going to be a star witness in her trial.

The team set her up, leaving Torres unattended long enough for her to inject his IV with heroin. Torres was actually awake and mostly okay at that point.

The episode ended by implying that Gibbs killed Zolotov. The woman, Colleen, told McGee more than once that she didn’t do it, and the camera cut over to a grim-looking Gibbs getting on the elevator. The next episode will pick up on that cliffhanger.

NCIS returns on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with an all-new episode. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Shannen Doherty Health Update: She Has Stage 4 Cancer