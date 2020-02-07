Stephanie Lowe, Phillip Schofield’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephanie Lowe is Phillips Schofield’s wife. The couple were married in 1993 and lived in Oxford together. On February 7, Schofield came out as gay during an episode of “This Morning.” In a statement, Schofield paid tribute to his wife saying, “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Schofield said, “Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.” Schofield is one of the most recognizable faces on British television, hosting multiple shows, in particular, “This Morning” and “Dancing on Ice.”

Schofield’s statement continued, “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close – they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

1. Schofield Said Shortly After Meeting Lowe, She Was Forced to Go to Work the Next Day in the Same Clothes

Schofield met his wife while she worked as a production assistant for the BBC. Schofield told the Daily Telegraph in 2018 that they met while he was filming the kid’s show, “In the Broom Cupboard.” Schofield said, “I met my wife, Steph, on that show and in this building again. It really is a place where some of the best and most important things have happened to me.”

Schofield said that Lowe had been the personal assistant to fellow host Michael Grade before being transferred to Schofield’s show. Schofield said, “She sat in the gallery and was in charge of the timings and of course I noticed her immediately.” Schofield went on, “Then, we went off together to film a segment about Gary Numan and his airplane. The next day, Steph had to go into work with the same clothes on.”

2. Susan Sarandon Paid Tribute to the Couple at the Time of Their 25th Anniversary

Schofield marked the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary in March 2018 with an Instagram post that read, “2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That’s a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S.” The couple was married in March 1993 in Scotland. As part of the celebrations, actress Susan Sarandon gave the couple a collection of books accompanied by the message, “As a connoisseur of the giggles, I thought you might enjoy these for your birthday. Hope you have a good one.”

3. Lowe Cried Openly Upon Meeting a Giraffe While Filming the Couple’s Series, ‘Schofield’s South African Adventure’

Lowe made a rare appearance on screen with Schofield during the filming of his 2017 docuseries, “Schofield’s South African Adventure.” During an appearance on “Lorraine” in 2019, Schofield discussed the fact that his wife rarely appears on screen. Schofield said, “She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn’t want to these days.” Schofield went on to say that his wife said that she would only appear on-screen with him saying, “She told me, “I do trust you,” so she will only film with me. She got more into it was we went along,” a reference to the couple’s South African program.

During one memorable episode of the show, Lowe began openly sobbing as she came face to face with her favorite animal, a giraffe. Schofield said of the moment, “And the day just kept getting better when Ranger Phillip made our dreams come true. Even we couldn’t anticipate how emotional it would be seeing our first tower of giraffes.” At that point, Lowe simply says, “I’m welling up… I’m just going to start to crying when we see them again.”

4. Schofield Previously Described His Wife as: ‘A Great Mate, Lovely Person, Gorgeous, Very Bubbly, Very Diplomatic’

Schofield told the Daily Mirror in 2012 that Lowe was never jealous about all of the women that he worked with during his career. Schofield said, “I know that I am a very lucky man to work with all these gorgeous women. But my wife isn’t jealous. She knows she’s the only woman for me. We knew each other for years before anything happened. I went away to film two series of Schofield’s Europe and Steph was moving out of her flat so I said, ‘Stay here’. She moved in as a sort of housesitter and never moved out. That was that. I made the first move, I think. She’d probably disagree. I love Steph. She’s wonderful. A great mate, a lovely person. Gorgeous. Very bubbly, very ­diplomatic.”

5. Schofield & His Wife Are Active in Several Charities Together

Schofield and Lowe are active in several charities together. In 2017, they hosted a celebrity clay pigeon shooting weekend to benefit the Peter Jones Foundation and Shooting Star Chase children’s hospice.

Schofield told the Daily Telegraph in 2018 that he and his wife were big fans of going on cruises together. Schofield said the couple’s first trip came in 2017 when they sailed from Barcelona in Spain to Marseille in France. Schofield added that Lowe needed “a little persuasion” to go on a second cruise to the Baltic Sea. Schofield added that he and Lowe’s favorite activity together while on board was the couple’s massage.

