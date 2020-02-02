VideoVideo related to hershey’s reese’s take 5 super bowl 2020 candy bar commercial 2020-02-02T18:58:02-05:00

Reese’s Super Bowl commercial for Take5 will air during the third quarter of this Sunday’s Super Bowl. The candy bar was introduced in 2004, and this year’s 30-second spot plays on the idea that most people aren’t aware it even exists.

Jill Baskin, Hershey Company CMO, tells Forbes that awareness of Take5 has been low in recent years. She says the commercial acts as a “product demonstration ad” that will allow people to “tell someone directly what’s in this bar and it’s so great tasting without being boring.”

In a statement, Reese’s senior director, Veronica Villasenor, told ConfectionaryNews, “Since Take5 was rebranded to Reese’s Take5 in July 2019, sales have skyrocketed over 50% and it has the highest repeat purchase of any recent innovation on the market right now… It’s time to take Reese’s Take 5 to the next level, so we’re putting it on the world’s biggest advertising stage.”

This Marks the First Time Reese’s Will Air a Super Bowl Commercial

This year marks the first time Reese’s will air a Super Bowl commercial. Meanwhile, it is the first time Hershey’s has aired a Super Bowl commercial since 2008, when it promoted Ice Breakers.

The spot starts with a woman named Trish eating a Take5 bar at her work desk. When she’s asked what she’s eating, she says it’s a Take5 bar. She lists off the ingredients: chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, peanut butter, and pretzels, and when her co-worker says he doesn’t know what it is, she says, “Where were you? Under a rock?” In fact, he does live under a rock.

Jill Baskin, The Hershey’s Co. CMO, tells Forbes, “Candy is a really fun category… Because unlike many categories, you don’t need to teach anyone anything. You see the product and know what to do with it.”

Take5 Was Named the Los Angeles Times’ Favorite Candy Bar

Last year, Take5 was named The Los Angeles Times’ favorite candy bar, despite the fact that some people don’t know what it is.

Hershey’s is going to focus its attention on a number of other candy bars this year, as well. Baskin tells Forbes, “We’ve done that partially because we’ve had a couple of really good years and we’re able to advertise more brands,” Baskin said. “But we’re going to add more and more digital to our brand.”

According to Business Insider, advertisers are spending $5 million this year for a 30-second Super Bowl ad. While ad space during the Super Bowl is highly coveted, viewership for the Big Game has declined in recent years. Business Insider states that recent studies have found that viewers are not giving their commercials full attention– 10% of consumers admit to forgetting the brands advertised.

The Street has already listed their favorite ads of the year, putting Hyundai, Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, and Doritos at the top of the list.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see how viewers across the country take to the 77 ads Fox is programming this year. Be sure to tune into the Big Game at 3:30pm PT, 6:30pm ET.

