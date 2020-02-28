RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 airs this Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on VH1. The premiere episode stars Nicki Minaj as a guest judge and the new season will feature 13 new queens all vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000.

The VH1 description of the new season reads, “RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked return with more sickening styles, fierce challenges and backstage drama. Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and celeb guest judges join RuPaul as she sets out to crown America’s Next Drag Superstar in this Emmy Award-winning show.”

Here’s what you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes, the Season 12 cast and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Will Air Friday Nights at 8 p.m. EST

RuPaul’s Drag Race S12 Official Trailer | Premieres Friday Feb 28 8/7cPledge your allegiance to the drag! The RuVolution begins with the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 premiere Friday February 28 at 8/7c on VH1. #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-02-13T17:08:41.000Z

RuPaul’s Drag Race will air Friday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on VH1. Fans can expect 14 all-new, exciting and dramatic episodes this season, as the last several seasons of the show have all featured 14 episodes respectively. There are very few details on the upcoming episodes released to the public so far, but Heavy will update this post as more information is known about the new season’s episodes (including descriptions and air dates).

The synopsis for the premiere episode, titled “I’m That Bitch,” reads, “Nicki Minaj guest judges the new cast of queens competing for $100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The first step toward the crown is having to write and perform an original rap number.”

The new season will feature several celebrity guest judges, including Nicki Minaj, Thandie Newton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Leslie Jones, among others. Check out the full list of the celebrity guest judges (listed in no particular order) below:

Nicki Minaj (Rapper)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Congresswoman)

Chaka Khan (Singer)

Daisy Ridley (Actress)

Daniel Franzese (Actor)

Jeff Goldblum (Actor)

Jonathan Bennett (Actor and Television Host)

Leslie Jones (Comedian and Actress)

Normani (Singer)

Olivia Munn (Actress)

Rachel Bloom (Actress)

Robyn (Singer)

Thandie Newton (Actress)

Whoopi Goldberg (Actress and Television Personality)

Winnie Harlow (Model)

Yalitza Aparicio (Actress)

Season 12 Features 13 New Queens Competing for the Crown

The Season 12 Queens Of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Dish On The New Season Of The Hit VH1 ShowThe fiercest series on primetime, "RuPaul's Drag Race," is returning to the runway! The highly-anticipated new season brings together thirteen fabulous queens as they vie for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000. BUILD hosted the cast of queens that make up season 12. Binge "The X Change Rate With Monét X Change" NOW! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJBF9HwwTlJNexiSXozmFL5nfGubYJySS BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions. Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions. It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com. Follow us: TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYC FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC #BUILDseries #Interview 2020-02-26T02:00:10.000Z

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 features 13 fabulous new queens who will be facing some of the craziest, most “twisted and outrageous” challenges yet, according to RuPaul.

“Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality,” RuPaul said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

Check out the Season 12 queens below, including a link to each of their social media pages:

Aiden Zhane – Instagram: @aiden_zhane, Twitter: @AidenZhane

Instagram: @aiden_zhane, Twitter: @AidenZhane Brita – Instagram/Twitter: @thebritafilter

Instagram/Twitter: @thebritafilter Crystal Methyd – Instagram/Twitter: @crystalmethyd

Instagram/Twitter: @crystalmethyd Dahlia Sin – Instagram/Twitter: @dahlia_sin

Instagram/Twitter: @dahlia_sin Gigi Goode – Instagram/Twitter: @thegigigoode

Instagram/Twitter: @thegigigoode Heidi N Closet – Instagram/Twitter: @heidincloset

Instagram/Twitter: @heidincloset Jackie Cox – Instagram/Twitter: @jackiecoxnyc

Instagram/Twitter: @jackiecoxnyc Jaida Essence Hall – Instagram/Twitter: @jaidaehall

Instagram/Twitter: @jaidaehall Jan – Instagram: @janjanjan, Twitter: @jansportnyc

Instagram: @janjanjan, Twitter: @jansportnyc Nicky Doll – Instagram: @thenickydoll

Instagram: @thenickydoll Rock M. Sakura – Instagram/Twitter: @rockmsakura

Instagram/Twitter: @rockmsakura Sherry Pie – Instagram/Twitter: @sherrypienyc

Instagram/Twitter: @sherrypienyc Widow Von’Du – Instagram: @thewidowvondu, Twitter: @WidowVonDu

Tune in Friday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for March 2020

