‘Survivor’ Season 40 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

CBS is about to kick off what might be the greatest season of Survivor in its 40-season history — “Winners at War,” a season premiering February 12 that features 20 returning winners all vying for their second (or in one case, third) time to be crowned Sole Survivor. Here’s a rundown with the cast, including which season(s) they previously appeared on, and a few light spoilers about the premiere, which was screened early for an audience in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10.
Survivor: Winners at War premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
The Cast
Natalie Anderson, 33, physical therapy student
Winner: Season 29, “Blood vs. Water 2.” She also participated in seasons 21 and 24 of The Amazing Race.
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Natalie
Tyson Apostol, 40, podcaster and professional cyclist
Winner: Season 27, “Blood vs. Water.” He also participated in season 18, “Tocantins,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Tyson
Danni Boatwright, 44, actress/TV host
Winner: Season 11, “Guatemala.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Danni
Sophie Clarke, 30, doctor
Winner: Season 23, “South Pacific.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Sophie
Jeremy Collins, 41, firefighter
Winner: Season 31, “Cambodia.” He also appeared on season 29, “Blood vs. Water 2.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Jeremy
Sandra Diaz-Twine, 45, TV personality
Winner: The only two-time winner, Sandra won both season 7, “Pearl Islands,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains.” She also appeared on season 34, “Game Changers,” and was a mentor on season 39, “Island of the Idols.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Sandra
Ben Driebergen, 36, Marine veteran and real estate agent
Winner: Season 35, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Ben
Michele Fitzgerald, 29, travel agent
Winner: Season 32, “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty 2”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Michele
Wendell Holland, 35, furniture designer
Winner: Season 36, “Ghost Island”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Wendell
Adam Klein, 28, homeless shelter manager
Winner: Season 33, “Millennials vs. Gen X”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Adam
Yul Kwon, 44, TV host
Winner: Season 13, “Cook Islands”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Yul
Sarah Lacina, 35, police officer
Winner: Season 34, “Game Changers.” She also appeared on season 28, “Cagayan.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Sarah
Amber Mariano, 41, TV personality
Winner: Season 8, “All Stars.” She also appeared on season 2, “Australian Outback,” and two seasons of The Amazing Race with her husband, Rob Mariano, whom she met while filming “All-Stars.” They have four children.
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Amber
Rob Mariano, 43, TV personality
Winner: Season 22, “Redemption Island.” He also appeared on seasons 4, 8, and 20, plus he was a mentor on season 39. He also appeared on The Amazing Race twice with Amber.
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Rob
Parvati Shallow, 37, yoga instructor
Winner: Season 16, “Fans vs. Favorites.” She also appeared on season 13, “Cook Islands,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains,” and she is married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher.
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Parvati
Kim Spradlin, 36, interior designer
Winner: Season 24, “One World.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Kim
Denise Stapley, 48, mental health therapist
Winner: Season 25, “Philippines.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Denise
Tony Vlachos, 46, police officer
Winner: Season 28, “Cagayan.” He also appeared on season 34, “Game Changers.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Tony
Nick Wilson, 29, county prosecutor
Winner: Season 37, “David vs. Goliath.”
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Nick
Ethan Zohn, 46, TV personality
Winner: Season 3, “Africa.” He also appeared on season 8, “All Stars,” and competed on The Amazing Race with his then-girlfriend, fellow Survivor alum Jenna Morasca.
Profile: 5 Fast Facts to Know About Ethan
Premiere Spoilers
Based on the photos and videos released by CBS, it looks as though one of the first challenges is a wrestling challenge in the water, which should be good to get everyone’s competitive juices flowing. Also, this time around, the winners are competing for a $2 million prize, which is double what the Survivor winner normally gets and is the largest cash prize in the history of reality TV.
In a sneak peek at the first two minutes from ET Canada, the men and women arrive at the location for the start of the show in separate rafts.
“I’m shocked to see Rob and Amber. I spent 36 days with Boston Rob on Island of the Idols and Boston Rob never told me that he was playing again,” says Sandra. “So I definitely feel betrayed.”
Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
READ NEXT: Survivor Season 40 Live Stream: How to Watch Online