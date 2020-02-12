‘Survivor’ Season 40 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

CBS is about to kick off what might be the greatest season of Survivor in its 40-season history — “Winners at War,” a season premiering February 12 that features 20 returning winners all vying for their second (or in one case, third) time to be crowned Sole Survivor. Here’s a rundown with the cast, including which season(s) they previously appeared on, and a few light spoilers about the premiere, which was screened early for an audience in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10.

The Cast

Natalie Anderson, 33, physical therapy student

Winner: Season 29, “Blood vs. Water 2.” She also participated in seasons 21 and 24 of The Amazing Race.

Tyson Apostol, 40, podcaster and professional cyclist

Winner: Season 27, “Blood vs. Water.” He also participated in season 18, “Tocantins,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains.”

Danni Boatwright, 44, actress/TV host

Winner: Season 11, “Guatemala.”

Sophie Clarke, 30, doctor

Winner: Season 23, “South Pacific.”

Jeremy Collins, 41, firefighter

Winner: Season 31, “Cambodia.” He also appeared on season 29, “Blood vs. Water 2.”

Sandra Diaz-Twine, 45, TV personality

Winner: The only two-time winner, Sandra won both season 7, “Pearl Islands,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains.” She also appeared on season 34, “Game Changers,” and was a mentor on season 39, “Island of the Idols.”

Ben Driebergen, 36, Marine veteran and real estate agent

Winner: Season 35, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”

Michele Fitzgerald, 29, travel agent

Winner: Season 32, “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty 2”

Wendell Holland, 35, furniture designer

Winner: Season 36, “Ghost Island”

Adam Klein, 28, homeless shelter manager

Winner: Season 33, “Millennials vs. Gen X”

Yul Kwon, 44, TV host

Winner: Season 13, “Cook Islands”

Sarah Lacina, 35, police officer

Winner: Season 34, “Game Changers.” She also appeared on season 28, “Cagayan.”

Amber Mariano, 41, TV personality

Winner: Season 8, “All Stars.” She also appeared on season 2, “Australian Outback,” and two seasons of The Amazing Race with her husband, Rob Mariano, whom she met while filming “All-Stars.” They have four children.

Rob Mariano, 43, TV personality

Winner: Season 22, “Redemption Island.” He also appeared on seasons 4, 8, and 20, plus he was a mentor on season 39. He also appeared on The Amazing Race twice with Amber.

Parvati Shallow, 37, yoga instructor

Winner: Season 16, “Fans vs. Favorites.” She also appeared on season 13, “Cook Islands,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains,” and she is married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher.

Kim Spradlin, 36, interior designer

Winner: Season 24, “One World.”

Denise Stapley, 48, mental health therapist

Winner: Season 25, “Philippines.”

Tony Vlachos, 46, police officer

Winner: Season 28, “Cagayan.” He also appeared on season 34, “Game Changers.”

Nick Wilson, 29, county prosecutor

Winner: Season 37, “David vs. Goliath.”

Ethan Zohn, 46, TV personality

Winner: Season 3, “Africa.” He also appeared on season 8, “All Stars,” and competed on The Amazing Race with his then-girlfriend, fellow Survivor alum Jenna Morasca.

Premiere Spoilers

Based on the photos and videos released by CBS, it looks as though one of the first challenges is a wrestling challenge in the water, which should be good to get everyone’s competitive juices flowing. Also, this time around, the winners are competing for a $2 million prize, which is double what the Survivor winner normally gets and is the largest cash prize in the history of reality TV.

In a sneak peek at the first two minutes from ET Canada, the men and women arrive at the location for the start of the show in separate rafts.

“I’m shocked to see Rob and Amber. I spent 36 days with Boston Rob on Island of the Idols and Boston Rob never told me that he was playing again,” says Sandra. “So I definitely feel betrayed.”

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

