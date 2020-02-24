‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Schedule & Show Time: How Long Is It Tonight?

Tonight, a new episode of The Bachelor will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. The episode is expected to last two hours.

Tonight is Fantasy Suite dates in Australia. And for the first time ever, producers have changed the game around so that the women are all staying in the same hotel suite, which will make for some awkward conversation.

Read on to learn more about tonight’s fantasy suite dates.

It’s the End of the Road For…

Tonight, Victoria Fuller is eliminated from the show. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise. After all, her hometown experience was pretty disastrous, with a blow out fight keeping Peter from meeting Victoria’s parents.

On the subject of Victoria Fuller, fans should also know that she is brought on the Women Tell All to discuss her actions over the past season (a third runner-up has never been part of After the Final Rose in the past, so this is definitely a Bachelor first.)

Madison Tells Peter She Can’t Move Forward With Him If He’s Intimate With the Other Women

It’s unclear if Madison is Peter’s final pick, but one thing we do know about the brunette beauty is that on tonight’s date, she tells Peter that she can’t move forward in their relationship if he’s intimate with the other women.

However, once Peter reveals he has been, Madi ends up in tears.

When it comes to who actually takes home the final rose, however, things are still up in the air. Some people think Madison will eliminate herself, and that Madison is who Peter’s mother is talking about when she cries, “Bring her home.”

Others are convinced that Hannah Ann, based on her Instagram posts and the fact that she is moving to LA in two weeks, is the winner.

Reality Steve thinks that just because Hannah Ann is moving to LA, that doesn’t mean it’s because she’s won the show.

“She could be playing with everybody, or she could have done it without realizing what she said. I don’t know,” he said. “But I can confirm she is moving to L.A. once this show ends. I’m pretty sure it’s to start her Instagram-influencing career. I don’t think it has anything to do with Peter. We’ll see.”

Another theory floating out there is that Hannah Ann is going to be the next bachelorette. She recently posted a photo with the caption, “Open mind. Open heart,” which some are reading into.

There’s also a theory that Cosmpolitan highlighted that signifies Madison as being the winner. Peter is a partner in the charity Seed to Mountain Ministries and Madison’s father follows them. On top of that, they just followed him back. Cosmopolitan writes, “Considering Madison’s dad has made a point of not following Peter, this is definitely an interesting development.”

In their online poll, 80% of users voted that they believe Madison will win this season. For now, we’ll have to wait and find out.

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

