‘The Voice’ 2020 Mentors: Who Are the Season 18 Advisors?

Season 18 of The Voice kicks off Monday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the blind audition episodes, but fans are already wondering who are the different team mentors for the Battle Rounds the season?

The show announced them back in January, tweeting, “Say hello to our ICONIC Battle Advisors” along with a picture of Kevin and Joe Jonas, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Ella Mai. Here’s what you need to know about them.

The Jonas Brothers

Please say hello to my Battle Advisors for @NBCTheVoice 😎 pic.twitter.com/x2xrasdc0E — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 22, 2020

Nick Jonas is the new Voice coach this season, so it’s no surprise that he has tapped his brothers to mentor his team. The three Jonas Brothers are actually playing a Las Vegas residency this spring, so they will be spending a lot of time together between that and their time mentoring Nick’s team members.

When the announcement was made, Nick took to Twitter to share the good news himself, saying, “It’s that time to tell you exactly who my advisors are, my mentors are, for my team. These two guys are some of the most trusted people in my life. It’s Hall & Oates. Just kidding it’s Kevin and Joe Jonas!” said Nick, adding, “These guys are my brothers, my bandmates, my best friends. And they’re going to help me take Team Nick to the next level.”

The Jonas Brothers released their first studio album back in 2006 and have gone on to produce four other studio albums plus three live albums, five soundtracks and three EPs. They’ve sold over 8 million albums worldwide and have earned two Grammy nominations.

Dua Lipa

The Voice: Kelly Clarkson and Dua Lipa Talk Collaborating in New Season | Full InterviewET's Cassie DiLaura sat down with 'The Voice' coach Kelly Clarkson and team mentor Dua Lipa to get the scoop on what to expect for the new season. 'The Voice' premieres Feb. 24 on NBC. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-01-25T22:00:06.000Z

Kelly Clarkson tapped British superstar Dua Lipa for her mentor. Lipa is fresh off a Best New Artist win at the 2019 Grammys and Clarkson tells Entertainment Tonight that she chose Lipa because she’s such a well-rounded artist.

“First of all, I literally sing her songs all the time … she’s just really good writer, singer, dancer, all-around entertainer and there are only a few of you that do all of that, the J.Los, the Beyonces,” said Clarkson, adding, “It’s nice to have mentors like Dua who have a hand in all of that.”

“I’m just so honored to have been chosen … for the five seasons that she’s been here, she’s won three times, so I don’t think she needed my help,” said Lipa. “But for me, I’m so grateful to get to learn a whole new dimension, this is something I haven’t really done before.”

Bebe Rexha

Blake Shelton Pokes Fun at New ‘Voice’ Coach Nick Jonas, Plus: Bebe Rexha Joins Him as Team AdvisorNick Jonas is joining “The Voice,” and Blake Shelton just gave us his hilarious take on the JoBro. “Extra’s” Renee Bargh sat down with Blake and his secret weapon Bebe Rexha, his advisor for the battle rounds. Watch! 2020-01-30T23:42:55.000Z

Rexha actually got her start as a songwriter, penning tunes for Eminem, Shinee, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas. Then in 2018, her debut studio album Expectations charted at No. 13 on the Billboard Top 200 and earned her two Grammy nominations.

This 30-year-old musician, who appeared on season 16 of The Voice as the Comeback Stage mentor, is advising Blake Shelton’s team. She told Billboard in a recent interview that she didn’t know how funny Shelton is until they worked together.

“Last year, I did something called the Comeback Stage and it’s cool to come back this year and finally work with one of the judges. I didn’t know how funny he is! It was a whirlwind. He is funny and he’s a little crazy, so that was fun,” Rexha told Billboard on the Grammys red carpet, adding that she got to meet his fiancee Gwen Stefani, which was “amazing” because Rexha is a huge Stefani fan.

Ella Mai

John Legend Welcomes Ella Mai As Season 18 'Voice' Advisor: 'I Love The Perspective She Has'Team Legend just took things to the next level! Ella Mai is joining coach John Legend as his Season 18 advisor on "The Voice." The pair tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about teaming up again following their collaboration on Ella's 2018 song "Everything," and why her presence on NBC's hit singing competition has been so helpful for the artists. And, John teases how new coach Nick Jonas is adjusting to the red chair. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessOnline.com/ Get More Access: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/accessonline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: http://instagram.com/accessonline Snapchat: OfficialAccess About Access: "Access" is a nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show. "Access" delivers the most comprehensive coverage of entertainment news and personalities on television, featuring in-depth celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most important events in Hollywood. John Legend Welcomes Ella Mai As Season 18 'Voice' Advisor: 'I Love The Perspective She Has' https://www.youtube.com/accessonline #AccessHollywood #JohnLegend #EllaMai 2020-01-22T12:00:00.000Z

This 25-year-old British singer/songwriter is mentoring John Legend’s team, which came about because the two collaborated on Mai’s song “Everything.” He tells Access Hollywood he thinks Mai is a great advisor because she’s so similar to the types of artists they’re going to have, right down to having done a competition show because Mai competed on the U.K. version of The X Factor.

“She’s such a talented performer and I love the perspective she has to give to these artists because she’s a relatively new artist herself. She knows what it’s like to be a new artist in this era of streaming and a lot of independent artists coming up and I feel like her advice has been really good for them,” says Legend.

“It’s amazing … I was nervous because I was like, ‘I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes, I don’t want to say the wrong thing,” says Mai, adding, “But it’s been really cool to be on the other end of it.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ 2020 Votes: When Does Voting Start on the Show?