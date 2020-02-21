When Does the Next Episode of ‘The Clone Wars,’ Season 7 Episode 2, Release?

After a long wait, Disney’s The Clone Wars is finally back for its seventh and final season on Disney Plus. Once you’ve seen the first episode, you’ll no doubt be anxiously wondering just how long you’ll have to wait until you can see the next one. The good news is that you won’t have to wait too long.

‘The Clone Wars’ Episode 2 Airs on Friday, February 28

Unlike many other streaming services, Disney does not drop all the episodes in its series at once. Rather, Disney+ releases an episode one week at a time. For The Clone Wars, that means Episode 2 will be dropping in one week on Friday, February 28. After that, each episode will drop every Friday, with a total of 12 episodes in the final season.

A representative of Disney+ confirmed with Heavy that episodes will drop weekly and each new episode will premiere at 3 a.m. Eastern (12 a.m. Pacific.) So that means you can expect Episode 2 of The Clone Wars to be available starting at 12 a.m. Pacific/2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, February 28.

Note that Heavy observed during The Mandalorian that sometimes it would take some time for a new episode to appear on all devices that connect to Disney+. In other words, sometimes it would show up on desktop browsers first and on other devices 15 to 20 minutes later or vice versa. All that to say, if you don’t see it right at 3 a.m. Eastern, it might just take a few minutes to appear.

‘The Clone Wars’ Schedule & Updates

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Official Trailer | Disney+Witness the end of the groundbreaking series. The final season of StarWars: The Clone Wars starts streaming Feb. 21 on DisneyPlus. One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.” Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content including series "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," and "Encore!" and films "Lady and the Tramp" and "Noelle." Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment and 30 seasons of "The Simpsons," the service is the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including "Captain Marvel," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service. 2020-01-22T14:00:02.000Z

Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | "The Bad Batch" Clip | Disney+It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in “The Bad Batch,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars making its debut this Friday, February 21 on Disney+. 2020-02-18T17:00:02.000Z

You’ll only be able to watch The Clone Wars Season 7 on Disney+. It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Episode 1 of The Clone Wars is called “The Bad Batch.”

Disney notes: “Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.”

Since it’s the last season of this phenomenal series, we can expect exciting things in the weeks to come.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 8 Review: The Finale Was Perfection