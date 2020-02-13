White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/12/2020

The Masked Singer Season 3, episode three aired on Wednesday, February 12. The White Tiger entertained the audience once more as he competed against his talented contestants, but not before revealing some more details about the person hiding behind the mask.

Aside from White Tiger’s questionable dance moves, here’s what we’ve learned about him so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger Clues

Potentially one of the biggest clues about White Tiger is the caliber of his performances. He’s clearly not a professional singer or performer. His height is also another giveaway. He towers over host Nick Cannon, who stands at about 6-feet tall.

In his second clue package, the White Tiger said, “My entire life, I’ve sought out perfection.” He added he was a “scaredy-cat” about performing, further hinting he’s not a professional.

When he said he was ready to “get in that ring and smash the competition,” it could have been a clue that he was a boxer or wrestler. Either way, White Tiger is most likely an athlete.

A clue was provided to Entertainment Weekly by costume designer Marina Toybina. “He’s just fun, outgoing, incredible, and loves his costume,” she said. “It is somebody that enjoys his performance and is definitely larger than life on stage.”

White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Does anyone think White Tiger is anyone other than former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski? When Jamie Foxx was a guest panelist, Gronkowski was his first guess. Nicole Scherzinger, however, suggested it could be Jason Momoa.

Gronkowski is definitely the top choice as far as social media users are concerned. Cannon once noted that Group A contestants had won a combined total of nine Super Bowl trophies, making it clear the contestant must be a popular football player.

Not convinced it’s Gronk, Woman’s Day noted it could be A few other Twitter users thought actor Jason David Frank, the actor best known for playing White Ranger on Power Rangers. His persona on the 90s show was a White Tigerzord.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online