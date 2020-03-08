‘American Idol’ Contestants 2020: Who Is Performing Tonight? 3/08/2020

ABC’s American Idol premiered early in February 2020 and continues tonight, March 8, 2020 with another episode of auditions. This is the fourth and next-to-last audition episode for Season 18 of the singing competition show.

The American Idol judges this season are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. They all returned from previous seasons with the show. Tonight, they’ll see two hopefuls that surprise the judges and one contestant who will shock them.

Last week, there were 15 auditions total to air on the show. This week, that quick pace will continue, with Idol airing 14 total auditions including one couple who will enter the judging room together. This week, there is close to an equal amount of performances expected from male and female hopefuls.

The episode synopsis for Season 18, Episode 4 reads, “In Oregon, a couple wins over the judges during their audition with their version of Shallow. Later, the judges meet their match when one Hawaiian hopeful confuses the judges with other pop-culture icons.”

Here’s who’s performing tonight on American Idol:

Male Performers:

Devon Alexander

Lou Dawg

Danny La Rota

Zach Dobbins

Jimmy Levy

Alejandro Garrido

Ren Patrick

Devon Alexander is a hopeful who works as a community youth educator with the Center for a Non-Violent Community since 2014. He has also worked in Social Services in local middle schools. There are covers available on Soundcloud, and he has promised new music coming out in 2020. He turned 23 in November.

Jimmy Levy has performed as Two Less Lonely with his duet partner Nikki Rechtszaid, and they were selected for the Best Cover Ever web series on YouTube where they covered “In the Name of Love” by Bebe Rexha, who praised their vocals. Levy is 22 years old and has 7,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Female Performers:

Faith Becnel

Kat Luna

Marna Michel

Tavia

Makayla Phillips

Sophia Wackerman

Olivia Ximines

Olivia Ximines is a 16-year-old high school student from Orange Vista High School in the Val Verde school district. She was named junior Homecoming Princess Last fall and has performed at the March of Dimes benefit and the 2019 Riverside County State of Education Address. Her favorite class in school is Choir.

Faith Becnel started singing on stage when she was just 10 years old, and she’s now 22. She auditioned for America’s Got Talent when she was 13 years old and made it to the Top 70 out of 1,500 acts. She currently fronts a group called Faith Becnel and the Music Krewe, where she sings Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Van Morrison, Meghan Trainor and more.

Tune in to see which of these performers makes it through to Hollywood Week with their Golden Ticket.

