Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The only contact Andrew Glennon and Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood have these days is reportedly through a custody app, according to The Ashley, but at one time they were happy and engaged.

In July, Glennon got a restraining order against Amber after she wielded a machete while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James, behind a locked door. Amber eventually pleaded guilty in Indiana to domestic battery and intimidation. She lost physical custody of their son but has since gained visitation rights.

Even though Amber and Andrew are no longer together, he will still appear on the show. Producers are letting Amber tell her side of the story, and they would also like to Andrew to reveal his version of events.

To find out more about Andrew, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Amber Met Andrew While She Was With Ex Matt Baier

Amber was still trying to work on her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier—on a WE reality TV show—when she met Andrew for the first time. He was working on the camera crew for Marriage Bootcamp in 2017.

According to In Touch Weekly, rumors swirled that Amber got pregnant with Andrew’s baby while filming the reality show.

Amber, however, maintained they didn’t date until after the show wrapped. “He had a little crush on me,” she told Us Weekly, denying cheating rumors. “He didn’t really know who I was and we didn’t talk on the show because, you know, he would get in trouble, and I would have gotten in trouble, but I didn’t even know that he even liked me!”

2. Those Close To Amber Think She Moved on From Matt Too Quick

Amber didn’t take enough time to herself after her split from Matt. To fans, it seemed like as soon as she broke off her engagement with Matt she was expecting a baby with Andrew.

Dr. Ish, who hosted Marriage Bootcamp, said Amber never got closure from her breakup with Matt. “You are in a program designed to get you some closure and move forward in your life, in wherever direction that takes you—but while you’re in the program, the guy you came with doesn’t work out, so you end up with another guy, and you ended up get pregnant—it’s a mess,” he told In Touch Weekly in May 2018.

The doctor added: “The issue with [Amber’s new relationship] is the impulsivity of it.”

Gary Shirley, the father of Amber’s oldest daughter, Leah, agreed. “You don’t need someone to make you feel like you’re living,” he said.

“I think she should’ve stayed single longer and really gotten to know herself and get over someone before getting with someone else,” Gary continued, “because that’s how you do it, man.”

3. They Split After The Violent Incident

Andrew and Amber’s relationship was over after she assaulted him while holding their son, as reported by police. Andrew said Amber, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, needs to get help.

“Amber needs help and the sooner she acknowledges that, the healthier and happier she will be,” Andrew told Us Weekly in August, nearly a month after the incident. “She is in total control of the future of this relationship, but if she wants to pass the buck to someone else, ignore her downfalls and not do what is right, that’s on her.”

Neither party was interested in getting back together after the altercation. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber,” the insider continued. “He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him.”

4. Andrew Has Been active On Social Media

While Andrew hasn’t been communicating with Amber, he’s still connecting with his fans and followers. He hasn’t posted many pictures of James, though he does try to share uplifting messages to the 121,000 people who follow him on Instagram.

“Life gives you triumphs and lessons, the difference between the two is slim. Heads or tails, you still win in the end,” he wrote last week. “Rest assured. Give love, know you are loved, and move this world in the beautiful direction it deserves.”

The most recent picture of James he posted was in September. The photo showed James wearing sunglasses. “Another beautiful day added to the books. James’ style is unstoppable,” the cinematographer captioned the photo.

5. Andrew Will Still Appear on ‘Teen Mom OG’

It might be called “Teen Mom,” but the dads are an important part of the show. In a preview for the 2020 season, Amber talks to Gary about the incident that led to their split.

In the following clip, producers call Andrew saying they would like to film with him. They noted it’s only fair for Andrew to reveal his side, too.

During the phone call, Andrew says things haven’t been easy for him since he and Amber split. “It’s been giving me anxiety, to be honest with you,” Andrew says. “It’s been hard to go to sleep. It’s a total mess and it’s completely spiraled out of control. It’s really frustrating.”

To find out what happens next for Amber and Andrew, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

