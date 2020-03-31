April Fools Pranks for Kids to Play on Parents 2020

April Fools’ Day is nearly here, and everyone is gearing up to prank their friends, family, and loved ones. If you’re a kid, you may be wondering what some of the best ways are to prank your parents, especially considering many adults are spending time at home these days in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

So what’s are the best sneaky ways to prank Mom and Dad? How can you fool them with an innocent trick?

Check out our favorite April Fools’ Day pranks for kids to play on their parents:

Colored Water

This one is simple and effective. Use a cotton swab to wipe gel food coloring (any color of your choice) around the rim of a sink faucet, where the water comes out. Then, when your parents go to fill up their glass, the water will come out that color. (Reader’s Digest)

Condiment Switcharoo

This one’s simple, thanks to Bustle. Change up your condiments to throw off your parents. Switch soy sauce with Coke, and whipped cream with Mayo. You can even put some hot sauce in the Ketchup bottle!

The Alarm Clock Challenge

Set your parents’ alarm clock for early in the morning– really early in the morning, let’s say 2am. Then, hide it in their room so they have to scramble to find it in the wee hours of the morning.

Ice Cream or Mashed Potatoes?

If your parents are itching for an ice cream sundae, switch out their vanilla ice cream for mashed potatoes. Then pour some hot fudge on top. They’ll never see it coming. (Bustle)

The Cereal Switch

Switching things around is an effective, but innocent, way to trick your parents on April Fools’ Day. For this trick, simply take the cereal in the house, and switch them all around. When your parents go for the Cheerios, they’ll get Cap’n Crunch instead.

Remote Control Prank

Take the batteries out of the remote control (before you do so, turn on Cartoon Network or another kids’ network). When Dad sits down to watch his evening sports, he won’t know what hit him when he tries to unsuccessfully switch channels. (Love to Know)

The Sneaker Game

After your parents go to bed, tie all their shoes together, so when they grab one sneaker the next morning, it’ll become a long string of shoes. It’ll take them hours to undo!

Plastic Cheese

Make a sandwich for Mom and Dad, but don’t remove the wrapper from the slice of cheese. When they bite into the sandwich, they’ll be met with an unwelcome surprise. (East Valley Mom Guide)

‘Honk at Me!’

Before you get in the car with Mom or Dad, make a sign that read, “Honk at me!” Then, while your parents are driving, stick that sign in the window without them seeing. They’ll be utterly confused by everyone honking at them!

The Light Bulb Swap

Go to a local Halloween store and purchase some colored lightbulbs. While your parents are sleeping, swap out your regular lightbulbs for colored ones. This will be sure to confuse your parents when they turn on the lights in the morning! Make sure to hide the regular bulbs in your room or somewhere where they won’t find them. This prank is also amusing for late-night trips to the bathroom. Your parents won’t see it coming!

