Bebe Rexha Does NOT Have a Boyfriend. She Is Single.

On season 18 of The Voice, pop star Bebe Rexha is serving as an advisor for Blake Shelton’s team of talented singers. As a major player in the music industry, her personal life is often of interest to fans, especially her relationship status and dating history. Currently, Bebe Rexha appears to be single.

In 2017, Bebe Rexha told Kiss FM that her last relationship ended in 2015 and “I haven’t had a boyfriend since. I’m an old school romantic. I don’t like to just like throw my heart around. When I got my heart broken by my ex, I was bitter. So, then, I wrote the first part of this album.”

Even though that was 3 years ago, it seems that Rexha continues to be single. If she’s dated anyone since it’s been out of the public eye.

Bebe Rexha Defines Her Sexuality as Fluid

Although Rexha has referenced an ex-boyfriend in several interviews, she says she identifies as sexually fluid and would be open to dating men or women in the future.

In an interview with Health, Rexha opened “I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find “the one,” I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me—and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl.”

Expanding on her sexuality and why she thinks labels are uneccesary, she told Dan Wootton on his podcast “At the end of the day love is love and I don’t think it should be labeled any which way. I’ve never looked at it like that in my life. It’s whether someone makes you feel something in your tummy or not. I think that’s how my parents raised me, everyone’s equal and you can just love who you want and be fluid. And then sometimes when you travel around the world you see certain things about how people view sexuality and it sucks.”

Rexha voiced her opinion about why she’s single in an interview with Nylon, saying “Yeah, I think I scare men. I feel like everyone’s scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they’re scared I’m going to say something about them. Sometimes I feel I’m so masculine in my everyday life. And when I go home, I would like to not have to keep this wall up. Go home and let it all loose.”

Rexha Tricked Fans Into Thinking She Got Secretly Married in 2019

In July 2019, Bebe Rexha’s Instagram followers were surprised when she posted a photo in a wedding dress. The caption implied that she had been secretly married; she wrote “Best Day Of My Life I’ve had to keep this super private. But more photos/videos to come! Love you all!” and even included an emoji of a diamond engagement ring.

Eventually, she admitted that the ensemble was for a music video, and she hadn’t, in fact, gotten married to a mystery man.

According to Straits Times, however, Rexha could have been married in the past, but chose music instead. She said “I got asked for my hand in marriage at 16 and that’s normal. But I didn’t go that route and fought for what I believed in because I really wanted to be in this industry and I gave up so much to get to this point. To me, the fact that we can all do that as Albanian females is empowering and cool and shows that we’re very strong.”

