WATCH: Does ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Madison Have a Crush on Parker?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Madison Stalker and Parker McCown have forged a friendship while they have butted heads with other personnel on the boat. In a sneak peek clip, Parker talks to Jenna MacGillivray and Paget Berry about a note that Madison left him after making him breakfast.

“Madison made me breakfast this morning and left me this sweet note,” Parker says to Jenna and Paget.

Jenna takes the note and reads it out loud. “OK that’s sweet but she should be sleeping,” she says.

She then asks what Madison made Parker. “Just granola and coconut water,” he says, before asking: “So do you know that she likes me?”

“Yeah, it’s pretty obvious,” Jenna says. “If she’s making you breakfast. “Yeah. It’s pretty obvious, dude,” Paget adds.

In a confessional with the Bravo cameras, Parker isn’t sure if Madison has a crush or she’s just being nice. “Madison’s a thoughtful individual and she’s my best friend on the boat. She’s my Lil’ Kim.”

The producers were confused by this comparison. “I would go in a mosh pit with Madison!” he says. “How does that not make sense?”

At the end of the clip, Parker shares a laugh with Paget and Jenna after she teases him about his mother breastfeeding him.

Check out the clip for yourself below:

Madison Hasn’t Had the Easiest Time

Things haven’t been easy for Madison on the Parsifal III, aside from having a turbulent relationship with her boss, Jenna, she was also manhandled by one of the guests from the “Long Island bros” group. He picked her up in the air like she was a weight at the gym. Madison remained stiff and asked him firmly to put her down.

“I’ve never been handled like that by a charter guest before,” Madison said in a confessional. “I have like no words.”

She confided in Parker about the incident. “I’m trying to do it all with a smile on my face and be like, my pleasant self, but it’s really f–king hard being a girl doing this with them,” Madison told him. “It’s just, like, disrespectful.”

But she didn’t tell anyone else. “Having a charter guest manhandle you puts you in an awkward position. If you make note of this to, let’s say, Jenna [MacGillivray], the captain, you’re putting people’s tips in jeopardy, you might piss off guests,” she said. “So I’d rather just keep my mouth shut.”

Parker and Madison Are Like The Outcasts of the Crew

Just like Madison has had a hard time connecting with Jenna, Parker has also found it difficult to connect with his other teammates. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, he admitted that he thought the crew was being a bit tough on him.

“I don’t think I was necessarily treated unfairly,” he said. “I think maybe I wasn’t quite valued the way I could have been by all the crew members.”

“I felt like I just had a big learning curve, and I feel like at times when certain people might’ve thought I wasn’t being unprofessional, I was,” he continued. “So, maybe sometimes unfairly. But, for the most part, I think it’s just being the lowest one on the totem pole. It is what it is. You’re kind of pledging the hierarchy, so you’ve just got to deal with it.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Below Deck Sailing Yacht when it airs Monday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

