Bride & Prejudice Spoilers: Kareem Wants To Adopt Kiandria’s Son

Bride & Prejudice star Kareem Allen is ready to prove how seriously he is about marrying his girlfriend of four years Kiandria Demone—he wants to adopt her 6-year-old son. The child is the main reason Kareem’s mother, Tia, has been dubious about their relationship.

Married at First Sight relationship expert Pastor Cal Roberson hosts the show, and sits down with couples and their families to work through their problems. In an exclusive teaser obtained by Heavy.com for Wednesday’s, Pastor Cal aims to work with Tia and Kareem.

Kareem Feels Like His Engagement Was Ruined

Kareem tells the pastor he’s disappointed that he doesn’t have support from his mother or from Kiki’s mother. “I still want to get married to her and I love Kiki but to have nobody support us—I feel like that’s the worst thing to ever happen to me,” he says. “All that magic and all that good feeling from the engagement is dead now.”

Kareem is confused why they both think he’s too young. At 23 years old, he has been with Kiki for four years. “I want to know why do both of them feel that way about me? It’s weird that they both think I’m not mature enough,” he says, adding: “Essentially that’s what it comes down to.”

Tia can’t help but think about her own past when she sees Kareem wanting to get married at 23 years old. “I got married when I was 22 but it didn’t go the way I wanted it to go because I wasn’t ready,” she explains to Pastor Cal. “I needed more life behind me. I’m not trying to let Kareem make the same mistake that I made.”

Tia Sees Herself In Kareem’s Relationship

Kareem knows that she’s only thinking about her failed relationship—not the possibility of his turning out differently. “What does that have to do with my marriage?” he asks. “I would never leave them and that’s what I’m trying to get my mom to see.”

Tia isn’t just worried that their relationship won’t work out. She’s concerned about how a failed relationship might affect Kiki’s son.

What Tia doesn’t know is that Kareem isn’t just ready to commit to Kiki, he’s ready to commit to her son, too. “It’s funny you feel that way because I’ve been taking care of that child for three years now,” he says. “He really looks at me as his dad. He walks like me, talks like me. He wants the same haircuts I get. It really feels like he’s my son, you get what I’m saying? I actually want to adopt him.”

