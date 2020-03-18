How to Buy Powerball Tickets Online During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Everything’s moving online these days as people practice social distancing and seek to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. If you’re really wanting to play Powerball and want to limit your exposure, some states let you buy your tickets online.

The Powerball drawing is every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central), so make sure you buy your tickets before the sales cutoff. Many states stop selling tickets an hour before the drawing. Here’s how to buy a Powerball ticket online.

Some States Sell Tickets Through Their State Lottery Website

Because of strict lottery regulations, not every state lest you buy Powerball tickets online through their own lottery site. But at least seven offer this option. You must be a resident of the state in order to purchase a ticket online and you must actually be in the state at the time you are buying the ticket online.

To buy a Powerball ticket in Georgia, visit this link. Make sure first that you read the rules closely at the bottom of the page and match all the requirements. You can enter multiple times, for multiple drawings, and choose your numbers of choose QuickPick.

To buy a Powerball ticket online in Illinois, visit this link and choose a one-time purchase or a subscription. You’ll need a free account to check out. A minimum purchase of $5 is required.

To buy a Powerball ticket in Kentucky, visit this link. You can buy one ticket (or more), choose PowerPlay if you want, and choose your numbers or do the Quick Pick option. You can also buy tickets for more than one drawing. You’ll need an account to check out, but they’re free.

To buy a Powerball ticket online in Michigan, visit this link and click Buy Now. Make sure you read the rules closely. You can 1 to 5 tickets, 20, 50, or 100 tickets. You can choose “Easy Pick” for random numbers or build your own numbers. You can also add a Power Play for $1 more.

To buy a Powerball ticket in New Hampshire, go here. You can play using a debit card through the iLottery or buy a 3-month, 6-month, or one-year subscription. Subscriptions come with discounts.

In New York, you can’t buy a Powerball subscription. Subscriptions are only available for MegaMillions Megaplier, Cash 4 Life, and the New York Lotto only.

To buy a Powerball ticket in North Carolina, go here. Then click on the words “Get Tickets Now with Online Pay.” You can choose Quick Pick options or other choices.