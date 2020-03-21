Carole Baskin Today: Where Is She Now?

Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, was the subject of Joe Exotic’s obsession, documented on Netflix’s new series Tiger King. Joe Exotic was found guilty of plotting to kill Baskin and sentenced to 22 years in jail. Baskin said that if he were ever released, she would never be able to stop looking over her shoulder. Here is the latest on her and what she is doing today.

She Made a Statement in January for Joe Exotic’s Sentencing Trial

Joe Exotic was arrested in September 2018 and ultimately convicted of attempted murder, nine counts of killing five tigers, and eight counts of violating the Lacey Act, NBC reported. According to prosecutors, he had promised money to an undercover FBI agent when he tried to hire a second hitman on Baskin.

During the sentencing phase of Joe Exotic’s trial, Baskin asked the court to think about her family and what would happen if he were ever released from jail. You can see a video of her reading the statement she shared with the court below. In her video, she said she had been seeing everyone as a threat for the last 10 years because of him and she would look over her shoulders all the time again if he were ever released.

You can see Baskin’s video where she reads her sentencing statement below.

Sentencing Statement

Joe Exotic told the court that he didn’t break any laws and had poor health. He blamed Baskin and also said he needed to apologize to her, National Geographic reported. His lawyers asked to allow him to own wild animals again after his release. But it was not enough to persuade the judge and he was sentenced in January 2020, just a few months before Netflix’s documentary released.

She’s Still the CEO & Founder of Big Cat Rescue & Often Posts Videos on YouTube

Today, Baskin is still at Big Cat Rescue as the founder and CEO. She also runs a real estate business and oversees more than 100 volunteers and interns, according to her bio. She’s been running Big Cat Rescue since 1992.

Her bio reads, in part: “Her efforts, combined with many others of like mind, have resulted in the 2003 passage of the Captive Wild Animal Safety Act which made it illegal to sell a big cat across state lines as a pet, the 2009 requirement that those in Florida who possess Class I animals must post a $10,000 bond and the reclassification of a cougar to Class I, making it illegal to own as a pet in FL.”

Her life’s goal is to end the exotic cat trade. She’s happily married to Howard who is the secretary, treasury, board of directors member and advisory board chair of Big Cat Rescue. They met at a launch party in 2002 for No More Homeless Pets and were married two years later.

She has a daughter, Jamie, who is the President of Big Cat Rescue.

Baskin frequently posts on her YouTube channel, which you can see here. A month ago, she shared a how-to on creating a “cyber tiger video.”

Cyber Tiger Video How To

She’s also been very open about her own struggles and her past on her YouTube channel and she is currently making video diaries talking about her past.

1977 05 0610th Grade is my Last Year of School School Days Diary: Graduated Leto High School. Living at Castleberry Road in Odessa and Town N Country for part of the year and then moved to Sissonville, WV. I'm 5'7" and 130 lbs. My friends are Steve Browning, Mike Waddell, Mike Belcher, Greg Bruce, Mark Morgan, Cindy Clark and Holly Vogler. I had listed as a friend, Barbara Bahlooh, but later wrote in that she was my worst enemy. I don't remember her at all. I don't know any of the people in this yearbook photo from Leto High School. My jobs were baby sitting and lawn maintenance. The latter for my parent's company. The baby sitting I vaguely remember only one family. I was watching the kids and they told me the sangria in the fridge was KoolAid so we all got drunk. We never had alcohol in my home, so I didn't know what it was. I quickly learned to love baby sitting this family because after the kids went to bed I'd drink whisky, straight from the bottle. I loved the taste of hard liquor and just couldn't get enough of it. I was drunk at their home one night when I fell in love with Sean Connery's performance in a movie. Little did I know that this would lead to me struggling with alcoholism for the next 2 years. I didn't give up the bottle until I was pregnant with Jamie in 1979. My hobbies included drawing, plane models, arts & crafts and modeling. I remember going to a school of modeling, called Models International that was located at 5000 W. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa, in the second story of an all glass building. The building was right across from what is now Westshore Mall. As I would drive up to the building at night, I'd see the models all doing their cat walk practice from the huge windows and felt like something of an exhibitionist when I was up there too. It was actually a stroke of genius to set up shop this way. Kennedy was a very busy road and you couldn't come into Tampa from across the bay without driving right by. The models in the window were an attraction, not only to the business owners who would hire us, but to every young woman who wanted to be a model…and I think that was all of us. My instructor there was Bonnie Ketchum. I thought she was the most beautiful and elegant woman I'd ever seen. She had a miscarriage one night at the studio and cried and cried and cried on my shoulder over the loss. I was teaching a children's bible school class at Citrus Park Church of Christ on the corner of Ehrlich Road and Pennington in Tampa. I was going steady with Steve Browning from Temple Terrace. It was my first time to go steady with someone. The date was July 1976 and we broke up on Christmas Eve Dec. 24, 1976 but we are still friends. His heart belongs to a girl named Nan. My grades, classes and teachers were: B-Geometry – Mrs. Fletcher A-Arts & Crafts – Mrs. Binder C-Physical Education – Mrs. Brian B-Biology – Mr. McCall I-English 2 – Mrs. Jimenez She would get so frustrated with our class of lazy, stupid kids that she would leave me in charge of them with the instruction, "You teach them to read!" Did my best but they were an unruly lot. I was marked I for incomplete in her class. I felt this was wrong, since I was showing up, but the teacher wasn't. Most of them thought I was a teacher rather than a student. I looked and acted much older and had a far better education via private school. That didn't stop a bunch of black girls from trying to hold me down and cut off my hair. They outweighed me by a lot, but being smarter has its advantages. I did cut class a lot and have never turned in homework. It's always been my belief that school is just state sponsored baby sitting services, so when I am at school I listen, and do great on tests, but I'll take every sick day I am allowed by law to take and refuse to crack a book if I am off school property.

This is one of her first video diaries.

1962 04 02I grew up in 2 families Above were my parents: Vernon Charles Stairs and Mary Barbara Jean Norris Stairs in 1962. Below were my maternal grandparents who kept me during the day: Jacqueline Higganbotham Norris and Floyd Monty Norris. Judging by the way we are all dressed, this was probably taken at church. This was our house at 201 Wharton Street in San Antonio, Texas. The photos are from 2018 google maps, but the exterior hasn't changed from the black and white photo I've seen of the house, other than the addition of all the landscaping. I don't have photos of the inside to compare, but these probably aren't too different nearly 60 years later.

She’s also made videos on YouTube about her cats and what they’re up to. Here’s one about Pearlie and some cat toys that she likes.

Pearlie's Cat Toys by Christina

And here’s a video she made featuring Francis the Cat.

Francis The Cat

She also talks about rehab work they do with the bigger cats at Big Cat Rescue.

Sky Rehab Bobcat Separates Kittens For Nursing

She’s still making YouTube videos to this day and she first started her account eight years ago.

