Charlie Sheen Reacts to Corey Feldman’s Abuse Claims

Charlie Sheen has reacted to Corey Feldman‘s rape allegations, vehemently denying that he raped Feldman’s friend and fellow child star Corey Haim on the set of the film Lucas. In a statement to Page Six, released through a publicist to news.com.au, Sheen said, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim denied that Sheen was responsible for abusing her son when the claims first surfaced in 2017. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, “My son never mentioned Charlie, we never talked about Charlie… If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.”

Sheen was accused of raping Haim in Feldman’s documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which did not air on March 9 due to technical difficulties.

Haim Was 13 & Sheen Was 19 When They Worked on ‘Lucas’

Haim was 13, and Sheen was 19, on the set of Lucas.

In the documentary, Feldman shared, “This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail… He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'”

In his 2013 tell-all memoir, Feldman wrote, “At some point during the filming [of ‘Lucas,’ Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’” He did not name anyone in those claims.

Feldman’s ex-wife, Susannah Sprague, echoed what Feldman had to say in the documentary. “He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy,” Sprague said in the documentary. “He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”.

Dominick Brascia Accused Sheen of Abusing Haim in 2017

This isn’t the first time someone has accused Sheen of abusing Haim.

In 2017, Dominick Brascia, a former actor and close friend of Haim, claimed to the National Enquirer that Sheen had sexually abused Haim. Brascia told the National Enquirer, “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas.’ He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Another “longtime Sheen confidant” also told The National Enquirer that Sheen once said he was involved in a “liaison” with Haim, but that it was consensual.

Sheen subsequently sued the National Enquirer for defamation, according to Entertainment Weekly.

A spokesperson for Sheen told People, “He absolutely denies the claim.”

In the court documents, obtained by People, Sheen’s attorney said the story was “an egregious, hurtful, and disgusting campaign of defamations, falsely asserting that Mr. Sheen sodomized a thirteen-year-old celebrity actor Corey Haim, now deceased. In fact, Mr. Haim passed over seven years ago and the conduct alleged happened more than thirty years ago, when Mr. Sheen was nineteen.”

