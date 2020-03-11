Coronavius Memes: The Best COVID-19 Tweets & Jokes

Nothing spreads as quickly as a good meme. No matter how long you wash your hands, no matter how much hand sanitizer you use, and no matter how much toilet paper you have in stock, the memes will find you.

So, we’ve compiled for you some of the best coronavirus and COVID-19 themed memes, to take your mind off of the coworker that just coughed in your general direction.

It seems like it’s become an international pastime to use memes to distract us from the slowly tightening grip of death and destruction – or, to answer some of life’s most profound questions: Why is everyone buying so much toilet paper? Isn’t there a better song I can sing in my head while I’m washing my hands?

Coronavirus memes fall into a few different groups: hand-washing memes, COVID-19 toilet paper memes, and, of course, The Office. So, without further ado, since time is running out for us all, here are the best and funniest coronavirus memes:

Coronavirus Hand-Washing Memes

Coronavius hand-washing memes were one of the earliest trends. A theme was sharing hand-washing lyrics from about 20 seconds of a song, or the minimum length of time recommended to wash your hands to remove germs.

My hands the second this Corona virus shit is over pic.twitter.com/eZs9jLhKhJ — Tank.Sinatra (@GeorgeResch) March 11, 2020

how to wash your hands of the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Sm3lpUd00h — gab (@GID_it_done) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus Toilet Paper Memes

Coronavirus toilet paper memes took off March 10, 2020, once people started noticing that people were stocking up on toilet paper.

Uh oh, time to break into the emergency coronavirus hoard. pic.twitter.com/W7SJgHNeET — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) March 11, 2020

Coronavius Travel & Introvert Memes

People started noticing that the cost of plane tickets had dropped as people avoided airports, planes and travel overseas. Others welcomed a reason to stay inside.

Introverts before and after the Coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/BQaIxiE1fN — Anis Tabet (@AnisTabet23) March 11, 2020

me in a few weeks on my $50 roundtrip vacation during this pandemic 😭 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bIsHX8bg4Y — Kahh Spence (@KahhSpence) March 11, 2020

Introverts when they see Coronavirus has #CancelEverything trending pic.twitter.com/GYNw2rKSiJ — Andrew Flasch (@flasch_andrew) March 11, 2020

Me in the hospital with corona virus after traveling the world for $28.64 pic.twitter.com/RieL9Z7yCH — Trashye (@TrashyeWest) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus CDC memes & Coronavirus Immunity Memes

Another trend was memes that shared opinions on what life experiences would make you immune to the coronavirus, or simply told people to keep calm and carry on.

Niggas be getting coronavirus like bro just block them pic.twitter.com/9jrbNf3TNk — Depressed Warriors Fan🗿 (@Carterftw123pt4) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus after meeting the Vick’s on my body pic.twitter.com/C6Blb0MUNI — EMAN (@pressures_on) March 11, 2020

Other Funny Coronavirus & COVID-19 Memes

Other memes just didn’t fit into a category, from a take on what Ebola would say if it met the coronavirus to a way to monitor how bad the epidemic gets. Here are some of the best:

Freddie Gibbs Not Playing Around About The Coronavirus! 👀🚑😭pic.twitter.com/DKa5z4zTkW — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) March 11, 2020

Ebola when it meets the Corona virus pic.twitter.com/CjRjX2mWDE — 🅰️ 🧨 〽️ (@FactsMyG) March 11, 2020

Exclusive preview of Trump’s Oval Office coronavirus address pic.twitter.com/KgCq7rDfxL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2020

Someone in my city that’s friends with my mom has the Corona Virus I be joking about death but like I’m too young for this shit pic.twitter.com/WxK2zD03I0 — ~𝕄𝕔𝔻𝕦𝕗𝕗𝕪⁷~ IS SEEING BTS (@lokischuuu) March 11, 2020

I wish the CoronaVirus would cancel your debt — Bill Pulte (@pulte) March 11, 2020

When i cough in class and that one nigga goes "that mf got coronavirus" pic.twitter.com/AZfpDLk2Da — IG | @Offensiveeeee (@Offensiveeee) March 11, 2020

When you make fun of Coronavirus preppers on social media but your UPS driver knows you’re a lil’ bitch. pic.twitter.com/9LfH5CULic — Zack Shutt (@ZackShutt) March 11, 2020

I did it. I have written the perfect dating bio. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XF86zdARhW — Chrispeare🪐 (@Chrispeare) March 11, 2020

