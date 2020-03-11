Coronavius Memes: The Best COVID-19 Tweets & Jokes

Nothing spreads as quickly as a good meme. No matter how long you wash your hands, no matter how much hand sanitizer you use, and no matter how much toilet paper you have in stock, the memes will find you.
So, we’ve compiled for you some of the best coronavirus and COVID-19 themed memes, to take your mind off of the coworker that just coughed in your general direction.
It seems like it’s become an international pastime to use memes to distract us from the slowly tightening grip of death and destruction – or, to answer some of life’s most profound questions: Why is everyone buying so much toilet paper? Isn’t there a better song I can sing in my head while I’m washing my hands?
Coronavirus memes fall into a few different groups: hand-washing memes, COVID-19 toilet paper memes, and, of course, The Office. So, without further ado, since time is running out for us all, here are the best and funniest coronavirus memes:
Coronavirus Hand-Washing Memes
Coronavius hand-washing memes were one of the earliest trends. A theme was sharing hand-washing lyrics from about 20 seconds of a song, or the minimum length of time recommended to wash your hands to remove germs.
Coronavirus Toilet Paper Memes
Coronavirus toilet paper memes took off March 10, 2020, once people started noticing that people were stocking up on toilet paper.
Coronavius Travel & Introvert Memes
People started noticing that the cost of plane tickets had dropped as people avoided airports, planes and travel overseas. Others welcomed a reason to stay inside.
Coronavirus CDC memes & Coronavirus Immunity Memes
Another trend was memes that shared opinions on what life experiences would make you immune to the coronavirus, or simply told people to keep calm and carry on.
Other Funny Coronavirus & COVID-19 Memes
Other memes just didn’t fit into a category, from a take on what Ebola would say if it met the coronavirus to a way to monitor how bad the epidemic gets. Here are some of the best: