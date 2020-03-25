Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dalton Gomez is the new boyfriend of thank u, next singer Ariana Grande, TMZ reported on Wednesday. The duo is seemingly quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gomez has been making obscure appearances in some of Grande’s social media posts—even though she never showed his face. In one post, she showed him playing with her dog, Toulouse.

Gomez and Grande have been dating for several months, an insider told TMZ on Wednesday. Some people might remember the video of Grande kissing a mysterious man in a booth at a bar. That man was Gomez, TMZ wrote.

They might have met through mutual friends. Gomez was seen in a picture posted by “Bangerz” singer Miley Cyrus. Grande follows him on Instagram. TMZ added that some of her friends are also following Gomez.

Grande’s relationship with Gomez is her first since her split from her high-profile relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The “7 Rings” singer is seemingly taking more steps to keep this relationship private.

To find out what we know about Gomez and Grande, continue reading below for five fast facts:

Gomez Is a High-End Real Estate Agent

Grande’s new boyfriend handles multi-million dollar listings for Los Angeles’ top buyers at Aaron Kirman Group. He’s born and raised in Southern California and has been working in the luxury real estate market for five years.

When he first joined Aaron Kirman, he worked as the Director of Operations for Aaron Kirman Group for three years, “running all day-to-day operations of the top luxury real estate team in LA.,” his bio says.

“From this vast experience, Mr. Gomez now holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city. More recently, he has represented significant sales including Pierre Koenig’s Case Study #21 and Craig Ellwood’s Case Study #16,” the description adds. “Along with Mr. Kirman, Dalton also represents the only Oscar Niemeyer House in North America and many other notable works by architects such as Neutra, Lautner, A. Quincy Jones, etc.”

His Social Media Account Is Private

Fans looking to find more information about Gomez won’t be able to discover anything from social media. He doesn’t appear to have a Twitter account and his Instagram account is private.

Grande is one of his nearly 5,000 followers. With 85 posts, he likely isn’t too active on the social media site.

His handle is listed as dalton_jacob and his profile picture is a black-and-white photo of him smiling. He describes himself as a Los Angeles real estate agent and has one of his current listings posted as a link.

Gomez Is Representing The Sale of a $3 million in Bel-Air Home

The “floating glass pavilion” was built in the ‘50s and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open floor plan and a natural stone fireplace.

Built by architect Craig Ellwood, it’s one of three homes Ellwood designed for the series and the only one still intact, the listing in the Los Angeles Times says, citing the Los Angeles Conservancy.

About two dozen Case Study homes were built. SNL alum Kristen Wiig bought one in Pasadena for $2.96 million in 2017. The Bel Air listing Gomez is representing is the only one “that is still intact.”

Gomez Is Grande’s First Relationship Since Writing ‘thank u, next’

Grande has remained quiet about her dating life since her split from ex-fiancée Pete Davidson. They became engaged in June 2018 after dating for a few weeks. The couple split in October 2018 after the untimely death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Her friends had convinced her to move to New York after her breakup with Miller, who was suffering from substance abuse.

“And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Moving forward, she envisioned herself as a stronger woman. “I have this idea of what I’d like to be,” she said. “I can see this stronger, amazing, fearless version of myself that one day I hope to evolve into. Sometimes I try to be that for my fans before I actually am that myself. I think I’ve been avoiding putting in the work. You know how that gets: You push your therapist away at some point, but then you have to get back to it.”

Pete Davidson Hasn’t’ Publicly Addressed Grande’s New Relationship

Davidson didn’t immediately respond to Grande’s new relationship. The SNL comedian had originally remained quiet about their breakup, going on to date people like Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know?” he told Paper magazine in February 2019. “I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it. And print doesn’t usually age well.”

Davidson changed his mind after one of his friends told him that Grande called him a “distraction” during an interview with Vogue magazine. He addressed people who might call him out for talking about their relationship.

She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have,” he said during his standup special. “You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?'” he said. “No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

“Can you imagine if I did that?” the comedian joked. “My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started shitting on my ex.”

“Sometimes life is a little unfair,” he added. “My biggest fear is that I’m gonna get shot in the back of the head by a 9-year-old with a ponytail and the last thing I’m gonna hear is ‘#canceled.'”

READ NEXT: Pete Davidson Told Hot Ones Ariana Grande Gave Him Fame