DeWayne Crocker Jr on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DeWayne Crocker Jr. is among many talented hopefuls who auditioned for season 18 of the singing competition show American Idol. His audition aired on March 1, 2020.

23-year-old Crocker Jr. auditioned in front of Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie. He brought his great-grandmother Sylvia with him to the audition.

Crocker Jr. was born in Pensacola, Florida and has performed his music all over the country but was still nervous when auditioning for Idol.

“I’ve watched the show for years,” he told Jacksonville.com. “So seeing Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Ruben Studdard and talents like that pass through, being on that platform definitely sparks some nerves. Because you want to be able to do your best and live up to the American Idol standard.”

Here’s what you should know about DeWayne Crocker Jr.:

1. He is a Gospel Singer

According to Crocker Jr.’s Facebook page, he acquired most of his fame from viral social media videos along with his friends, but he first started singing as a child in church.

He uses his faith as an inspiration for his music.

“You must stay faithful, hear and follow the path that God has laid out for you. It may not be instantaneous, but it always happens at the right time,” he said. “I was always singing at church, at school, at work, in the mall, at Walmart […] God placed the right people in my path at the right time, and people have been blessed by my gift all over the world ever since.”

2. He Won BET’s Sunday Best Season 8

In 2015, Crocker Jr. auditioned and was selected as a contestant for Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Sunday Best: Race to the Stage.

He was the youngest of the top-10 finalists. The competition lasted for three weeks and was hosted on BET.com. At the end of the intense competition, Crocker Jr. was crowned the winner.

He made his national TV debut on the season finale, which aired on August 30, 2015. The now 23-year-old Crocker Jr. released his first single in 2017.

3. Crocker Jr. is a Pensacola State College Graduate

According to his Instagram, DeWayne Crocker Jr. is a graduate of Pensacola State College. He is the first in his family to hit that milestone.

“I don’t even know how to start this post,” the caption reads. “Honestly, when I decided to enroll in college 4 years ago it was a huge leap of faith.. There were times I thought I wouldn’t finish because there were bigger goals I wanted to pursue and achieve.”

He said the older he gets, the more he’s reminded that life is what one makes of it and it’s important to stay strong and finish something.

“I’m the first in my family to do it, but I won’t be the last, because my grandma, parents, uncles, aunts, little brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews and nieces all watched me walk across the stage. One day I’ll watch most of them do the same and I can’t wait.”

4. He Has Nearly 16,000 Followers on Instagram

Crocker Jr. has a large following on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. He has amassed 15,700 followers on Instagram at the time of writing. He shares videos and photos of him and his girlfriend.

Crocker Jr. has over 27,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, though it has been inactive for some time. The channel features videos of Crocker Jr. singing covers including “Drake Hotline Bling in Walmart.”

He also has a large following on Facebook. There are over 13,000 people who follow his page. There, he posts updates on his life and music.

5. He Sang at Serena Williams Wedding

In 2017, Crocker Jr. was given the opportunity to perform at the wedding of tennis star and international icon Serena Williams and her then-fiance Alexis Ohanian. The wedding was held at the Contemporary Museum of Arts in New Orleans.

Attendees of the wedding included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Venus Williams and other superstars.

DeWayne is currently the Worship Leader at the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

