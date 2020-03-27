Honey Boo Boo & Pumpkin’s Relationship with Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak

Since 2017, Mama June has been dating Geno Doak. The pair reportedly met through mutual friends in 2015, according to The Stir. They took their relationship to the next level in 2018 when Doak met Mame June’s two youngest children.

Unfortunately, since Shannon and Doak’s arrest in March 2019, their relationship with Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin has become strained. According to People, Pumpkin says no one can even get in touch with June these days.

No One Can Get in Touch With June or Doak

In March, Mama June Shannon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine on her. Shannon was with Doak at the time but alleged that all the drugs were her own, according to People.

On September 13, Shannon and Doak were charged with felonies. The indictment, obtained by The Blast, read, “The Grand Jury of [Macon County] charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon, alias June E. Shannon, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine. The Grand Jury of [Macon County] further charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon… did unlawfully possess with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to wit: a pipe.”

Shannon and Doak’s bond was set at $11,000. They are set to appear in court in Alabama in May.

In a recent interview with People, Pumpkin said that she hasn’t been able to get in contact with her mother in recent months. “She doesn’t even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail.” She adds, “Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.”

Pumpkin became Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian following Shannon’s March 2019 arrest.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, Joshua Efird, Pumpkin’s husband, says, “The bad thing about [the arrest] is everything and anything that was in the car, or whatever they got arrested for, June took credit for all of it.” Pumpkin notes that this means Mama June could get years behind bars.

Honey Boo Boo & Pumpkin Hold Resentment for Doak

As made evident by the trailer for the upcoming season, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin blame Doak for ruining Mama June’s life.

“I don’t even know who she is anymore,” Honey Boo Boo tells WEtv cameras.

Pumpkin adds, “It’s gotten so low to this point, like, what more is there to do?”

Pumpkin then pipes up, “He’s a piece of sh**.”

Despite the pleas from her family to leave Doak and get help, June has been spotted with him on a number of occasions in the past few months. In late March, the two were seen at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Florida Casino and Hotel, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reports that the couple is hard-pressed for money. In January, Mama June was pictured visiting a Georgia pawn shop to sell a diamond ring.

Learn more about Mama June and her boyfriend on Mama June: Family Crisis, which premieres March 27 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

