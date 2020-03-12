Matthew Broderick’s Sister Janet Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Reverend Janet Broderick, sister of actor Matthew Broderick was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus on Wednesday night. Janet, 64, is the reverend at All Saints Episcopal Church In Beverly Hills, California, who notified their community with a statement on their website after she tested positive for COVID-19.

At first, Janet believed she merely had a virus after returning from the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) in Louisville, Kentucky, which was attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from around the country, according to the church.

But after Janet learned about Rector Tim Cole of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., an attendee of the conference, being diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Janet went in for further testing.

In the letter, the church wrote, “Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what her doctors believed was a viral syndrome. Their assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern. However, with the new information about the positive diagnosis in Washington D.C. in hand, on Monday morning Janet sought further medical attention at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation.”

It was at this point doctors tested Janet, whose sister-in-law is Broderick’s wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, for coronavirus. However, the church also shared some positive news about her condition since testing positive.

“Janet’s current condition is stable, and she is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia. She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors’ prognosis is for a complete and full recovery. It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery.”

While Broderick Found His Passion In Acting As A Teen, Janet Found Her Calling In Religion

Like her brother, Janet grew up in New York City, with their parents Janet and James Broderick. While Matthew followed his talents to Hollywood at a young age, Janet also found her calling as a teenager, but in the ministry.

For eight years, she served as the rector at Grace Church Van Vorst in Jersey City before becoming pastor at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Morriston. She relocated cross-country to become the rector at All Saints Episcopal Church in May 2019.

The Mayor of Beverly Hills Announced The Formation Of The COVID-19 Advisory Committee

Following the spread of the coronavirus, the Mayor of Beverly Hills, John Mirisch, along with backing of the City Council, announced that they are taking proactive measure to protect their community.

As reported by CBS LA, Mayor Mirisch said, “Beverly Hills is already taking steps to mitigate the impact of this virus,” said “By inviting some of the leading medical experts to the table, we can work to find solutions to reduce potential spread and inform our residential and business communities of best practices.”

Janet shared a personal letter through the church’s website to let everyone know she’s a fighter. She wrote, “I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend. I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don’t make that anymore.)”

“Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well.”

READ NEXT: CBS News Buildings Evacuated After Coronavirus Outbreak