Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey’s CMT Crossroads Time & Channel

Musicians Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey are the subjects of an all-new episode of CMT Crossroads. The women worked together for Ballerini’s new song “The Other Girl,” and they performed it together for CMT. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the CMT channel.

On the episode, which will air for the first time on March 25, 2020, Halsey and Ballerini perform “The Other Girl,” a song they collaborated on for Ballerini’s new album. The song tells the story of two women who are with the same man as they each wonder which woman is being betrayed by their cheating partner. The song calls into question which of the women would be considered “the other girl” by the man.

The song sends a different message than most songs about cheating, though. At the end of the song, the women settle on a message of solidarity rather than a message of hatred or jealousy toward the other girl. The song appears on Ballerini’s album Kelsea, which was released on March 20, 2020.

Read on to learn more about tonight’s episode of CMT Crossroads.

Halsey and Ballerini Talk About Their Friendship

When coming up with ideas about who she should collaborate with for the new album, Ballerini knew she only wanted to work with people that she was actually friends with rather than big-name musicians who she doesn’t know personally.

In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, the star said the two collaborations on her self-titled album were important to her, detailing why she chose Halsey over other musicians.

“On this album, I was like, ‘I only want collaborations if they’re my friends,” she said. “Like, I don’t want to go to some pop star that I don’t know, I don’t wanna go to some country person that I just want their people to listen to me. I just wanna do it if it makes sense to me.”

Halsey and Ballerini met in the summer of 2018 when Halsey was performing in Nashville. After Halsey’s show, Ballerini made her way backstage and the artists became fast friends. That night, they went to a bar and sang karaoke, ending the night back at Ballerini’s place where Halsey played the first cut of “Without Me” for Ballerini.

They’ve been friends since that summer. Recently, Ballerini played the first cut of “The Other Girl” for Halsey, and Halsey agreed to perform the duet and appear on the album.

Ballerini is Not a Fan of Love Songs

Ballerini doesn’t like love songs, but there are two songs on her newest album that were inspired by her husband, country singer Morgan Evans. They are not traditional love songs, though “Bragger” speaks of what a woman might feel like before they get married and “Needy” talks about personal growth within a relationship.

“It’s just like fun and quirky and it’s just talking about how hot he is,” she said of “Bragger.”

The second song, “Needy,” was written as a testament to how independent both Ballerini and her husband are. She said that she likes to take care of herself, so “it was really hard for me to lean into that part of marriage where like you are now with this person, you’re a unit.”

The couple has been married since December 2, 2017.

