Is Kids Choice Awards 2020 on Tonight or Was It Canceled?

The Kids Choice Awards 2020 have been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, so the event will not be on TV tonight. A statement on the website reads, “We want to make sure everyone knows we are postponing Kids’ Choice Awards this year and moving it to another date out of precaution. Your votes will still be counted and we’ll have more details in the future to share.”
Voting is still open on the website, so fans of the event can still pick their favorite shows, actors and actresses, TV hosts, video games, movies, superheros, social media stars and more while waiting for the event to be rescheduled. Keep reading for details on the categories for the 2020 Kids Choice Awards:
Nickelodeon Released a Statement Postponing the Event Due to Safety Concerns
The event was postponed due to safety concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The news of the postponement came shortly after New York talk and late night shows started opting to tape without any live studio audiences, according to Deadline.
Nickelodeon released the following statement regarding the temporary cancellation: “The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future.”
The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Executive producers include Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz.
Check out a List of the 2020 Nominees Below!
Avengers: Endgame takes the lead with 11 nominees for the 2020 event, followed by Taylor Swift with five nods, and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four nominees respectively. A Series of Unfortunate Events, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home are among the nominees for favorite kids TV show. Keep reading for a full list:
TELEVISION
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- All That
- BUNK’D
- Henry Danger
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers
- Raven’s Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
- Fuller House
- Modern Family
- Stranger Things
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
- America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- MasterChef Junior
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
FAVORITE TV HOST
- Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
- John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)
- Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
- Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
- Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)
- Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
- Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
- Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
- Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
- Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
FILM
FAVORITE MOVIE
- Aladdin
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
- Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame)
- Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
- Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
- Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
- Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
- Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
- Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
- Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
- Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
- Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame)
- Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
- Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
- Frozen 2
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
- The Lion King
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
- Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
- Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
- Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
- Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
- Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
- Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
- Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
- Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
MUSIC & MORE
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Katy Perry
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Marshmello
- Post Malone
- Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
- BTS
- Fall Out Boy
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
- The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
- “7 rings”- Ariana Grande
- “bad guy”- Billie Eilish
- “Memories”- Maroon 5
- “Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X
- “Sucker”- Jonas Brothers
- “You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
- “10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
- “I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- “ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
- “Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
- City Girls
- DaBaby
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
- BTS (Asia)
- Dua Lipa (UK)
- J Balvin (Latin America)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Sho Madjozi (Africa)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
- Coyote Peterson
- David Dobrik
- Dolan Twins
- Dude Perfect
- MrBeast
- Ryan’s World
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
- Annie LeBlanc
- Emma Chamberlain
- Lilly Singh
- Liza Koshy
- Miranda Sings
- Merrell Twins
FAVORITE GAMER
- DanTDM
- GamerGirl
- Ninja
- PrestonPlayz
- SSSniperWolf
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
- Fortnite
- Mario Kart Tour
- Minecraft
- Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
- Asher Angel
- Blanco Brown
- Johnny Orlando
- JoJo Siwa
- Mackenzie Ziegler
- Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
- Alex Morgan
- Lindsey Vonn
- Megan Rapinoe
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known about the new Kids Choice Awards 2020 date. You can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.
