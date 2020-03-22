Is Kids Choice Awards 2020 on Tonight or Was It Canceled?

The Kids Choice Awards 2020 have been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, so the event will not be on TV tonight. A statement on the website reads, “We want to make sure everyone knows we are postponing Kids’ Choice Awards this year and moving it to another date out of precaution. Your votes will still be counted and we’ll have more details in the future to share.”

Voting is still open on the website, so fans of the event can still pick their favorite shows, actors and actresses, TV hosts, video games, movies, superheros, social media stars and more while waiting for the event to be rescheduled. Keep reading for details on the categories for the 2020 Kids Choice Awards:

Nickelodeon Released a Statement Postponing the Event Due to Safety Concerns

The event was postponed due to safety concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The news of the postponement came shortly after New York talk and late night shows started opting to tape without any live studio audiences, according to Deadline.

Nickelodeon released the following statement regarding the temporary cancellation: “The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Executive producers include Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz.

Check out a List of the 2020 Nominees Below!

Avengers: Endgame takes the lead with 11 nominees for the 2020 event, followed by Taylor Swift with five nods, and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four nominees respectively. A Series of Unfortunate Events, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home are among the nominees for favorite kids TV show. Keep reading for a full list:

TELEVISION

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

A Series of Unfortunate Events

All That

BUNK’D

Henry Danger

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Raven’s Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Fuller House

Modern Family

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)

Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)

Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)

MUSIC & MORE

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Dude Perfect

MrBeast

Ryan’s World

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Merrell Twins

FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Asher Angel

Blanco Brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known about the new Kids Choice Awards 2020 date. You can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

