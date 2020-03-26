KUWTK Season 18 Premiere Time & Keeping Up With the Kardashians Schedule

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on E!. The show typically airs Sunday nights, but the new season will start airing on Thursdays moving forward. This will be the first season of the show to not air on Sunday night.

The description for Season 18 Episode 1, titled “Fights, Friendship and Fashion Week,” reads, “Kim becomes too friendly with Khloe’s ex, Khloe must put her foot down and set some boundaries. Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, but Kris grows concerned when Kylie becomes too sick to travel. Tension boils over when Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her recent attitude, leading to an explosive fight between the sisters.”

Season 18 Features The Usual Cast, Including Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, & Khloe Kardashian & Kendall & Kylie Jenner

The new season of the show will feature the usual cast, which includes Kris Jenner and her daughters – Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The clip above promises plenty of drama this season, including a fight between Kim and Kourtney that appears to get physical (read more about the fight below).

Although the Kardashians and Jenners are all returning for the new season, Kourtney revealed in late 2019 that she is stepping back from the show following Season 18. The reality star told Entertainment Tonight, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.”

On top of her big reveal, promos show Kourtney fighting with her sisters frequently throughout the new season, so it’s possible she just wanted a break from the drama as well. Kendall also noted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her sister isn’t fully quitting KUWTK, she’s just “putting up boundaries.”

“With Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand,” said Kendall. “But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show? Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. And it’s just…there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Fans Can Expect an Explosive Fight This Season

The clip above gives fans an idea of what to expect this season, after Kourtney and Kim get into an explosive fight that quickly turns physical. The two start arguing after Kim makes a comment about hers and Khloe’s work ethic (compared to Kendall and Kourtney’s), which doesn’t sit well with Kourtney.

“You act like I don’t do s–t … you have this narrative in your mind … I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again,” Kourtney tells her sister, who laughs at the comment. “Literally shut the f–k up and don’t laugh like that. You look like a freak. Honestly, change the narrative in your mind, I work my f–king ass off.”

Although the argument appeared to start as a joke, with both Kourtney and Kim laughing, it takes a quick turn when Kourtney tells Kim “Also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f–king fine, you literal f–king bitch.” She then gets up and throws her water bottle at Kim, which sets off the fight that was seen in the first promo, where it appears Kim punches Kourtney in the face.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on E!. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

