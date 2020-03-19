Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin Break Up: ‘Live PD’ Star Reveals to NY Times

It’s officially over between Lana Del Rey and her Live PD boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The cop revealed the news in an interview published by The New York Times on Thursday, so the news came as a shocking surprise for many who shipped their unlikely union.

Lana Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, is a famous singer known for tragically romantic songs with a nostalgic sound of the 1960s. Larkin, who has two kids aged 17 and 22, is a cop from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and unlikely reality star of the A&E series Live PD. Larkin still won’t reveal in his New Times feature how the first met, but he did confirm they are no longer romantically involved.

He told the outlet, “Right now, we’re just friends,” he said. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

The couple started dating in September but didn’t go public with their relationship until three months ago. Initially, they tried to keep their romance away from the public eye, but after photos surfaced of Lana and Larkin on a date in New York City’s Central Park.

Afterward, the singer told The Los Angeles Times that she was surprised the photos surfaced. Previously, she said, I “was with someone for years and we never had that problem.” But he’s “a good cop. He gets it… He sees both sides of things.” As for Larkin, he joked of the paparazzi photos, “I would’ve worn something different!”

Lana Del Rey Wiped Her Instagram Page Clean Of Photos With Larkin

While Larkin opened up The New York Times about many facets of their “very low-key” romance and its demise, Lana has not made an official comment on the matter. However, she has deleted him from her social media account.

Larkin told the newspaper of their relationship, and how for the past seven months, they split their time between their respective hometowns. He said, “When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”

However, there were also a lot of not so normal things, like being Lana’s date to the Grammys. The cop said, “Taking pictures and answering questions. I’m not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know… It was enjoyable, for sure. ”But bright lights and celebrity-filled events didn’t rattle the Live PD Presents: PD Cam host.

When it came to media attention and red carpet events, the cop who has spent four days a week for the past two years working in the gang unit of the Tulsa Police Department said, “I was asked if I was nervous and not at all. We drive cars 120 miles per hour, and I don’t want to sound like a tough guy, but I mean, when you’re behind a known shooting suspect and he jumps out the car running, you’ve got to get out chasing.”

Dating Lana also made him the coolest Dad ever. “They were blown away,” Larkin said of his sons’ reactions to his love life.

READ NEXT: Oprah Wasn’t Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges: It’s a Conspiracy Theory