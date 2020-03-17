Maci Bookout Pregnant Rumors: Is She Having a Baby?

Rumors swirled that Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout was pregnant with her fourth child, but is she really having another baby? The short answer is no—at least, not right now.

Why Do People Think Maci Might Be Pregnant?

The gossip started in December after she posted an Instagram picture with her husband that led some fans to think she was hiding a burgeoning baby bump. A misleading article from Champion Daily had a headline that read, “Maci Bookout’s Pregnancy News Confirmed.

Bookout hasn’t responded to the rumors directly, but it’s unlikely she’s expecting her fourth child. Champion Daily is known for posting clickable articles on reality star’s pages. They all share random stories about each other.

An anonymous source, however, told Champion Daily that Maci was not expecting a fourth child, debunking the same rumor they “confirmed.”

“These rumors pop up all time,” the insider told the blog. “Literally for the past three years, there have been innumerable times that the press has reported Maci is pregnant or that a baby bump has been spotted. It’s clear that the media and fans want Maci to be pregnant, as it’s a story that keeps popping up.”

There’s no point in Maci responding to the rumor since she’s probably going to battle it again.

“…If she was to respond once, she’d have to continue responding each time they came out,” the anonymous source told Champion Daily. “It would be a constant effort on her part of having to squash the stories and the rumors each time they were put out.”

It doesn’t mean a baby is out of the question. Maci has been open about wanting to adopt a child. “Taylor and I both always wanted to adopt. Now it’s just a matter of timing, and really accepting the process,” the MTV reality star told Us Weekly in May 2019. “Because we don’t want to adopt a baby. And not that we only want one, but we are open to siblings also.”

The Chattanooga native revealed she wants to wait until they add another member to their family. Though, if possible, they would like to wait until their children are older before they expand their growing family.

The first time the couple talked about possibly adopting in the future was during a 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG. Maci revealed she suffered a miscarriage the year before. She told a producer that she named the baby, a girl, Dandy for Dandelion.

While she was open to talking about the loss on camera, Taylor was reluctant.

“I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it,” she said at the time.

“I’d like to talk to our parents about it first,” he added.

Maci Fights For PCOS

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B9eakDjnNpw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A sneak peek for the new season shows Maci continuing her advocacy for PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) and women’s health issues as she lobbied lawmakers for more funding.

She gave a speech, which was briefly shown in the clip, and then met with her state’s congressman to get his support for more funding.

To find out what’s new between Maci and Taylor, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

