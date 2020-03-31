Mackenzie McKee Tries to File for Divorce on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Mackenzie McKee attempted to file for divorce from husband Josh McKee on Tuesday’s edition of Teen Mom OG. When the Oklahoma native discovered her husband lied and cheated on her, she didn’t think they would be able to repair their relationship.

“I can’t get over Josh’s infidelity and lies, so I went online and sent him divorce papers,” Mackenzie said in a narration. But Josh wasn’t going to give up on their marriage without a fight. “He refused to sign and wants to come over and talk.”

The couple has three children together: Gannon, 7, Jaxie Taylor, 5, and Broncs Weston, 3. Mackenzie and Josh have been dating since 2009 and they married four years later.

“I’m about to go crazy,” Mackenzie told production. “Sitting at home all day every day with screaming kids and [I’m] going through a divorce. This was not my plan.”

When Josh and Mackenzie see each other, she tells him they’ve discussed “divorce so much in this marriage.”

Josh suggested they should go to counseling or therapy because “it would be good for us as a couple and as individuals.”

“I feel like there’s a lot of things that need to be discussed and a lot of things that need to be said,” Josh said. “What do you want from me? Seriously. I’ll do anything to get this to end.” He added: “I want to work on things.”

Mackenzie was dubious. “It’s just so hard for me to see that that’s actually what you want,” she said. “I don’t know what to do, honestly. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

Josh was adamant about trying to make things work. “I already told you that I would spend my last breath fighting for you,” he said.

Josh Proposed to Mackenzie For a Second Time

Like Josh suggested in Tuesday’s episode, Mackenzie agreed to go to marriage counseling with him. Josh revealed he was able to rediscover his faith while at the marriage program.

Josh said God strengthened his relationship with Mackenzie in an October 2019 Instagram post. “It’s not easy and the journey might get a little rocky but grounding your marriage in God makes your relationship become closer,” he said. “I asked God to fully come into my life and that alone was worth attending.”

On her birthday, Josh got down on one knee and asked Mackenzie to marry him, again. Of course, she said yes.

Mackenzie Didn’t Think Their Relationship Was Salvageable

In a preview for Tuesday’s episode, Mackenzie was confused about what to do. But in September 2019, she announced via Twitter that she filed for divorce.

“If I was ever dumb enough to be with Josh. He has to start from scratch.. fight for me, ask me to be his gf, propose, then marry me. And if that’s another man first then that’s how it was supposed to be,” she tweeted, according to OK! magazine.

She added: “Also if he is dumb enough to be with me. I’m not going to pretend I was a good wife. I wasn’t. And for that, I apologize. I’ve lied, I’ve cheated and stopped showing an ounce of affection for 3 years. Etc… we are both idiots and need a fresh start. Probably not with each other.”

The following month they went on the retreat. Mackenzie told People magazine their relationship is better than ever. “I know he loves me more now than he ever has,” she said.

