‘Mama June’: Tow Truck Driver From Arrest Allegedly Shot, Doe Doe Thinks June Is in Danger

The season four premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis is chock full of drama and most of it surrounds June Shannon’s arrest and subsequent disappearance in the spring of 2019. When the show picks back up, it is two months after her arrest for felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and nobody has seen June since then.

Over the course of the episode, June’s older sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon decides June is in a dangerous situation and goes to get her. Here’s what we know about the tow truck driver who was allegedly shot and killed, how he connects to June’s arrest, and what might be going down at the casino at the end of the episode.

The Last Person Who Saw June Has Allegedly Been Shot and Killed

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 4 🤯😱FIRST LOOK!This season, Mama June’s arrest, disappearance, and use of illegal drugs create a crisis for her loved ones. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family tries again and again to facilitate June’s healthy return. #MamaJune #FromNotToHot #FamilyCrisis Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ After losing hundreds of pounds, and undergoing reality TV’s most shocking transformation, Mama June is gaining back the weight and the pressure is on to keep it off. In an outrageous weight loss competition, Mama and her arch-nemesis, Jennifer are going pound-for-pound at fit camp. But Mama finds herself stressed out when faced with unexpected pregnancy news which intensifies when her boyfriend Geno gets into trouble with the law. Following her surprising debut on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson embarks on her first teenage romance and a new career in showbiz while Pumpkin, Josh, and the cutest baby in the state of Georgia, Ella, are moving out of June’s house and into their own chaos — embroiled in Josh’s get-rich-quick schemes. 2020-03-18T00:28:05.000Z

In the episode, Doe Doe and her daughter, Amber, think they’ve figured out what happened to the last person to talk to Mama June after she made bail (other than her boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak, who was also arrested with her). At first, no one can find the man who is in the audio TMZ obtained of Mama June trying to get her car out of impound.

“The tow truck driver is the person who towed June’s Suburban away when they were arrested and he’s probably the last person who has seen her … We can’t find him either,” Doe Doe says on the season four premiere.

But later, after they take a kickboxing class, Doe Doe’s daughter Amber shows her a news story and says, “Oh my god, this one says he was killed. He was murdered. The tow trucker driver. Looks like he was shot and killed recently.”

To which Doe Doe replies, “So she’s hanging in an area where people just get murdered? … This is it, I’ve had enough. I need to probably go to Alabama and get her.”

The article in question is from local WSFA 12 news, which says that on May 5, Jamie Collins, 39, and Willie Long, 49, were killed in a shooting in Tuskegee, Alabama. There were no arrests made at the time and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department offered up no other details.

It’s unclear how the Shannons know that one of these men was the tow truck driver who talked to Mama June and Doe Doe admits she doesn’t know “if it had anything to do” with June and Geno, but she feels like June “is not in a safe place.”

Something Goes Down at the Casino

Keeping It All Under Control! 💯Catch Up w/ Pumpkin | Mama June: Family CrisisPumpkin is the glue that keeps her family stuck together during this difficult time. WE sat down with the “Mama June” star to see how she’s keeping everything under control. Mama June: Family Crisis Returns Friday, March 27 at 9/8c! #MamaJune #FromNotToHot #FamilyCrisis Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ After losing hundreds of pounds, and undergoing reality TV’s most shocking transformation, Mama June is gaining back the weight and the pressure is on to keep it off. In an outrageous weight loss competition, Mama and her arch-nemesis, Jennifer are going pound-for-pound at fit camp. But Mama finds herself stressed out when faced with unexpected pregnancy news which intensifies when her boyfriend Geno gets into trouble with the law. Following her surprising debut on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson embarks on her first teenage romance and a new career in showbiz while Pumpkin, Josh, and the cutest baby in the state of Georgia, Ella, are moving out of June’s house and into their own chaos — embroiled in Josh’s get-rich-quick schemes. 2020-03-20T21:31:44.000Z

“I need to go over there and snatch her up and bring her back. I need you to go with me,” Doe Doe says to June’s friend Big Mike.

Big Mike says that Geno doesn’t “run with the crowd like [Doe Doe’s] used to running with” and it could be dangerous for her, so he agrees to go with her and says if he sees Geno, he’s “gonna bust his ass.”

So Doe Doe and Big Mike head to the Wild Creek casino in Montgomery, Alabama, which is where June and Geno were living at the time this episode was filmed, according to TMZ. When they get there, the casino won’t let the camera crew inside.

“I just want to let you know that we called ahead and the casino won’t let us go in with cameras. Obviously, this is about you finding June, so we’re going to hang here. But we’re here, call if anything’s weird or you need back up. We’ll be right here,” executive producer Moriah tells Doe Doe and Big Mike.

After almost an hour of waiting around outside, the crew notices a Suburban parked nearby that they think might be Mama June’s and then an ambulance rolls up with the sirens blaring. The camera crew wonders if Big Mike did something…

And that’s all for this week. Viewers will just have to tune in next week to find out what happened, but based on the people that showed up at Gina’s door in California that we weren’t shown on screen in the premiere, we would guess June and Geno are actually in California.

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kourtney & Kim’s Huge Fight on ‘KUWTK’