WATCH: Netflix’s ‘My Secret Terrius’ Coronavirus Scene

A 2018 TV series from South Korea called My Secret Terrius is going viral after it mentioned coronavirus in one of the show’s episodes. People who are isolating at home were watching the series on Netflix and noticed the virus come up in the plot. But if you’re in the United States and you try to watch the series, you’ll be out of luck. It’s not currently available here. However, you can still see the scene that everyone’s talking about in this story below.

The scene in question happens in Season 1 Episode 10 at 53 minutes in and you can watch the scene in the video below. During the scene, one character first warns another not to leave her home. Next we see a doctor and another character talking about coronaviruses in general, mentioning that MERS had a fatality rate of 20 percent. The doctor then says, “Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to almost 90 percent… What’s more serious is that the coronavirus has an incubation … of two to 14 days. This virus was manufactured to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed… There’s no cure or vaccine available at the moment. They’re hard to develop.”

My Secret Terrius, go to Season 1, episode 10 and skip to 53 minutes 😳 actually freaked me out!!!Stop what you’re doing right now…. Go on Netflix… type in My Secret Terrius, go to Season 1, episode 10 and skip to 53 minutes 😳 actually freaked me out!!! Share because I guarantee this will be taken down https://onehack.us/ https://onehack.us/t/this-web-series-actually-freaked-me-out-our-current-situation-with-coronavirus-covid-19-must-watch/75294 https://onehack.us/t/watch-this-movie-contagion-2011-for-a-better-decision-making-mindset-against-coronavirus-disease-it-will-help-you-seriously/74157 2020-03-26T11:21:58.000Z

In case that video is not available, here’s another.

My Secret, Terrius, a NETFLIX drama that 'predicted' CORONAVIRUS outbreak back in 2018#SecretTerrius #secret #terrius #netflix #coronavirus Thank you for watching our videos: Please check : SUBSCRIBE TO UNUSUAL FACTS http://bit.ly/unusualfacts My Secret, Terrius: Netflix drama 'predicted' coronavirus outbreak back in 2018 – watch MY SECRET, TERRIUS has taken the internet by storm as Netflix subscribers have spotted a key scene in episode 10 which appeared to pre-empt the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Netflix is no stranger to bringing series from all corners of the globe to subscribers across the planet. My Secret, Terrius is no different as the South Korean drama is currently available for fans to stream in the UK and the USA. While it may not be a household title, the series began trending on social media this week as fans spotted an eery scene featuring coronavirus. My Secret, Terrius' synopsis from Netflix reads: "A secret agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbour's death." The key scene which has got fans all over the globe talking comes in the 10th episode of the show's first season. Approximately 53 minutes into the episode, it shows a doctor handing over a file to another character. The doctor tells her: "We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus." The concerned recipient replies: "Corona? Then MERS?" "MERS, SARS, the common flu. They all fall in the same gene family with the same gene information," the doctor says. "The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. During the 2015 MERS epidemic, the mortality rate was over 20 percent." The agent then asks: "But that's not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?" The doctor says: "Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 percent." Once Netflix subscribers online got wind of the scene, it didn't take long for them to voice concerns. On Twitter, one said: "In the drama My Secret Terrius that was released in 2018 (UNIQ's sungjoo was among the cast) they talked in details about the coronavirus…. I had goosebumps…" A second was equally freaked out: "Just gonna leave this here but I am massively spooked. This series My Secret Terrius is on Netflix but came out 2 years ago and talks about the coronavirus we're going through rn…" Another fan added: "Conversation about Coronavirus on a 2018 Netflix series called ‘My Secret Terrius.’ Two years ago. What’s going on!?" While a fourth weighed in: "Why’s no one talking about this TV show that came in 2018 'My secret Terrius' that talks about the s*** we’re going through rn." However, it is worth noting the series doesn't explicitly address the COVID-19 outbreak. The term coronavirus is one that had been around for years and is a group of related viruses in birds and mammals. My Secret, Terrius is available to stream on Netflix now Follow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unusualfactsofficial Original story: https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1259965/My-Secret-Terrius-coronavirus-episode-10-scene-Netflix-South-Korea-video My Secret Terrius WIkipedia:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Secret_Terrius follow us Twitter-https://twitter.com/ufactsofficial Please support our channel. Subscribe to our membership program to see our videos before everybody: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnemD1YYSHV81nPj5ZGYjKQ/join For any copyright©️ matters relating to -Unusual facts – channel please contact us directly at : officialufacts@gmail.com 2020-03-25T23:53:25.000Z

Of course, not everything was a perfect prediction. There’s been no reason to believe COVID-19 was manufactured and of course, the mortality rate is far lower than portrayed in My Secret Terrius. But still, the similarities are enough to get people to want to watch the entire series.

It’s not surprising that a coronavirus was part of the 2018 series’ plotline. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that include SARS and MERS, which had higher fatality rates but thankfully never spread as far as COVID-19 has. Still, COVID-19 is dangerous enough that people are being advised to self-isolate at home and only travel for essential business.

While you’re isolating, you might want to watch My Secret Terrius. Unfortunately, it’s not available on Netflix in the United States. It doesn’t appear to have been taken off Netflix, but it’s simply not there yet. That’s why you’ll see people in the UK talking about it, where it’s airing on Netflix, but you can’t find it in the U.S.

If you search for the show, you’ll see it on search results.

But this listing isn’t for the U.S. Netflix version. Here’s what the Netflix page would look like if it’s ever available here.

The description reads: “A secret service agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbor’s death.” Only one season is out so far and it has 16 episodes, each one hour long. The episode in question is Episode 10.

There’s also a listing for it on Amazon Prime, but it’s not available to watch there in the U.S. either.

If you go to the Netflix listing here in the U.S., nothing will appear but you’ll see plenty of other pandemic titles to choose from. According to What’s on Netflix, it’s simply not available on Netflix USA yet.

The show originally aired in South Korea in 2018 on MBC, followed by on Oh!K in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. It’s also available on Netflix in the UK and some other regions.