WATCH: Netflix’s ‘My Secret Terrius’ Coronavirus Scene

A 2018 TV series from South Korea called My Secret Terrius is going viral after it mentioned coronavirus in one of the show’s episodes. People who are isolating at home were watching the series on Netflix and noticed the virus come up in the plot. But if you’re in the United States and you try to watch the series, you’ll be out of luck. It’s not currently available here. However, you can still see the scene that everyone’s talking about in this story below.
The scene in question happens in Season 1 Episode 10 at 53 minutes in and you can watch the scene in the video below. During the scene, one character first warns another not to leave her home. Next we see a doctor and another character talking about coronaviruses in general, mentioning that MERS had a fatality rate of 20 percent. The doctor then says, “Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to almost 90 percent… What’s more serious is that the coronavirus has an incubation … of two to 14 days. This virus was manufactured to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed… There’s no cure or vaccine available at the moment. They’re hard to develop.”
Of course, not everything was a perfect prediction. There’s been no reason to believe COVID-19 was manufactured and of course, the mortality rate is far lower than portrayed in My Secret Terrius. But still, the similarities are enough to get people to want to watch the entire series.
It’s not surprising that a coronavirus was part of the 2018 series’ plotline. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that include SARS and MERS, which had higher fatality rates but thankfully never spread as far as COVID-19 has. Still, COVID-19 is dangerous enough that people are being advised to self-isolate at home and only travel for essential business.
While you’re isolating, you might want to watch My Secret Terrius. Unfortunately, it’s not available on Netflix in the United States. It doesn’t appear to have been taken off Netflix, but it’s simply not there yet. That’s why you’ll see people in the UK talking about it, where it’s airing on Netflix, but you can’t find it in the U.S.
If you search for the show, you’ll see it on search results.
But this listing isn’t for the U.S. Netflix version. Here’s what the Netflix page would look like if it’s ever available here.
Netflix
The description reads: “A secret service agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbor’s death.” Only one season is out so far and it has 16 episodes, each one hour long. The episode in question is Episode 10.
There’s also a listing for it on Amazon Prime, but it’s not available to watch there in the U.S. either.
If you go to the Netflix listing here in the U.S., nothing will appear but you’ll see plenty of other pandemic titles to choose from. According to What’s on Netflix, it’s simply not available on Netflix USA yet.
The show originally aired in South Korea in 2018 on MBC, followed by on Oh!K in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. It’s also available on Netflix in the UK and some other regions.