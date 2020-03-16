Remembering ‘Pawn Stars’ Old Man Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr.

Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr., of Pawn Stars, passed away on June 25, 2018. He was 77-years-old, and often referred to as “the Old Man.”

In a statement to Fox News, Rick Harrison shared at the time, “Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over… He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

On Instagram, Rick revealed that his father’s cause of death was Parkinson’s. He wrote, “Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

Harrison Opened the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in the 1980s

In 1989, Harrison opened the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which is a 24-hour store in Las Vegas, with Rick. The store was two miles off the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Season 4 of Pawn Stars, the shop had 12,000 items in its inventory as of 2011– 5,000 items held on pawn. Shortly after its debut, the store was attracting 70 to 700 customers per day. Within one year of that, between 3,000 and 5,000 were visiting the store daily.

The reality TV personality, who also went by the nickname The Appraiser, was born in Virginia in 1941.

At age 17, he met his future wife at a barn dance in North Carolina.

He Was Laid to Rest in July 2018

In July 2018, People reported that Harrison was laid to rest in the Las Vegas area. The family held both a funeral and public viewing in order for fans of the show to say their goodbyes. His casket was covered by an American flag, as he had served two decades in the Navy.

A fan of the series, Jack Leclair, told People, “He seemed like a really nice guy and kind of reminded me of my father… We enjoyed watching him all these years, and I just wanted to pay my respects.”

A family spokesperson said of the show inviting the public to his viewing, “When someone comes into your home for 10 years, you want an opportunity for closure.”

Harrison was survived by his two sons, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

