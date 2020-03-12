Ronnie Magro’s Charges Are Dropped for Jen Harley Domestic Violence

In February, two charges were dropped in Ronnie Magro’s domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, according to People.

In a statement, Magro’s lawyer said, “As we have been saying from the beginning, the facts and circumstances and relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and factually incorrect. Now, after further investigation, the City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results.”

The Couple Has Endured a Series of Public Feuds

In April 2018, Magro posted an Instagram story in which he blamed Harley for keeping sex videos of her ex. He wrote, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote. Magro later asked fans to vote “yes” or “no” in a poll. “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts.”

Harley replied on her own Instagram, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

Not long after, Harley took another argument public when she went to Instagram live in the middle of a fight with Magro. In the video, Magro says, “Put your hands on me again,” and Harley replies, “Seriously?”

Magro shoots back, “Put your f—ing hands on me again. I dare you. I f—ing dare you.” He then tried to yank the phone out of Harley’s hand. Magro later told People, “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

A source added, “They can be toxic together… When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Magro Was Arrested on a Kidnapping Charge in 2019

In October 2019, Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge after an alleged fight took place between him and Harley. In a statement, the LAPD revealed to US Weekly, “Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m… Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

TMZ reported that the couple was in an Airbnb when the incident occurred. Audio revealed that neighbors heard Harley saying that someone took her daughter. The kidnapping charge was dropped, but Magro was charged with domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats misdemeanors,

