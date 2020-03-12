‘Star Trek: Picard’: Here’s What the Romulans Saw in the Zhat Vash Vison [PHOTOS]

A major mystery in Star Trek: Picard involves the Zhat Vash and their dark secret about the future that’s caused them to hate synths. Part of this is tied up in a vision that Commodore Oh shared with Aggie in Episode 7, and which we saw a longer version of in Episode 8. Here’s a close look at scenes from that vision along with theories about what it all means. This article has major spoilers for Episodes 7 and 8 of Star Trek: Picard, along with spoilers from one part of Discovery’s plot last season, which we’ll warn you about before they’re shown.

Scenes from the Romulans’ Dark Secret Vision

First, let’s just sit back and think about how amazing that Conclave of Eight was, shall we? It wasn’t about eight people, it was about eight stars signaling a planet with a dark but important secret: a stored memory serving as a warning for the future.

One of the first things they saw was the destruction of an advanced civilization.

It seems it started with a bomb of some sort, perhaps a nuclear explosion.

It destroyed the entire world.

But these scenes are more confusing. Either we’re seeing synthetic genetics or this is hinting about the synthetics invading their creators’ genetics. At least, that’s my guess.

One popular theory is that the Romulans are synthetics if you go back far enough into their history. But I feel like these visions are pointing to something different.

This was one of the “horrifying” pieces of the vision.

And this is what is most interesting to me. Perhaps this is the sentient synthetic created by this strange and advanced race thousands of centuries ago?

And this is the moment they gained sentience and became “alive” so to speak?

The vision then morphs into Data, which makes me suspicious about the vision’s true origins. Data’s existence didn’t seem to cause concern among the Zhat Vash, nor did Lore’s. Perhaps they were still too imperfect.

And here we see a decaying animal, which reminds me of a scene from True Blood’s opening credits. I think it might be from that same footage.

Then we see an implosion of some sort. Perhaps the synths turned the planet into a black hole? Maybe to create a source of energy to continue powering them? I’m just making that idea up but it seems logical.

This last image was near the beginning of the vision and it shows a tower of some sort. I’m not sure what the meaning behind this one is.

My big question is how do we know that Zhat Vash vision is real? It’s horrible enough to make people want to kill themselves when they see it, but is it real? Or is it engineered by a race that can only be stopped by synths, so they created the vision to prevent sentient synths from ever being created again? Isn’t there a possibility that could be the case?

Aggie told Picard in this episode that we’re at a threshold. “Unless we act quickly and destroy even the possibility of synthetic life…” Picard finished for her: “Hell will come again?” She nodded. The threshold, Soji then said, is the coming of “the destroyer,” who happens to be her. I’m wondering, though, if it’s just one of the synths who looks like her and not her specifically.

There’s something interesting about Soji… Once Daj was activated, she tried to find Picard almost like a beacon. She sensed Data’s memories of Picard since she was built from a small piece of his positronic brain. But what about Lore? Where did Lore end up and why is no one talking about him? And why doesn’t Soji have that same familiarity and trust about Picard that her sister had? I can’t help but wonder if there might be a Daj twin who was created from Lore rather than from Data. But since they haven’t mentioned Lore at all yet, that might not be a viable theory.

Also, Troi didn’t pick up on any emotions from Soji. It’s possible that Soji’s emotions are cloaked, but it brings up an interesting question. Could Troi pick up emotions from Data when he had a chip? Or from Lore? Is it unusual that Soji, even though she clearly has emotions, was not “emitting” any that Troi could detect?

Let’s not forget to compare the vision from Episode 8 to the vision that Commodore Oh gave Aggie through in the last episode.

On Reddit, screencaps were put together from Dr. Jurati’s dream and shared in this discussion. Here they are:

They’re pretty much just screencaps of what we saw again in Episode 8: a world destroyed. But someone else put together a comparison of the screencaps in that vision to the screencaps from Spock’s vision in Discovery.

Discovery Spoilers Below

WARNING: Discovery spoilers are below.

Supposedly Picard and Discovery are not supposed to overlap, but these photos really make it look like they do. The set on the left, shared on Reddit, are from Discovery. The set on the right are from Picard. And it really looks like the two visions are of the same thing.

Is this coincidence?

On the left is the vision Spock had of control destroying life in the galaxy, but I’m pretty sure his was a vision of the future. The vision on the right is from Picard. Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it’s an interesting one.

Whether or not Discovery is connected, my guess is that the Zhat Vash only have part of the story and there’s a lot more to discover.