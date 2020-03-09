‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Winner Theories & Fan Predictions

The 24th Season of The Bachelor is drawing to a close, and with it comes plenty of fan theories and predictions on who Peter Weber will end up choosing in the end. Speculation has been rampant all season about who Weber ends up with … from theories that he starts dating a producer, to predictions that he goes back to Hannah Brown, fans have some wild ideas on what might happen during the final two episodes, which will air March 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Here are some of our favorite theories for The Bachelor 2020 finale, but before we proceed, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Some Fans Believe Weber & Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca End Up Together

One popular theory that’s been circulating in the weeks leading up the finale involve Weber choosing Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca over his final two picks, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. The speculation began over a few Instagram posts which linked the two together outside of filming; one photo shows LaPlaca and her mother out to dinner with the Webers, which quickly sparked rumors that the two were seeing each other.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, ABC executive Rob Mills responded to the rumors, telling the publication, “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

Although the rumor is fun and definitely a bit more unique than the usual speculation on who the Bachelor star ends up with, Reality Steve shot the rumors down almost immediately, writing on Twitter, “Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet. Hope that clears things up.”

Other Viewers Are Hopeful That Weber Ends up With Hannah Brown

The last time Peter was genuinely happy on #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/q0iSzMl4Uu — Melly Gee🥂 (@Bachitcrazee) January 28, 2020

Some fans were hopeful that Weber would end up with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown in the end. After Brown showed up at the house during the first night to give Weber some advice on the experience, viewers were crossing their fingers that the two would end up back together, or that Brown would join the group of ladies vying for Weber’s heart.

Twitter user @2000sfangirl tweeted a theory as to how the two could end up together, writing “I solved #TheBachelor: Peter finally understands what it’s like to be a lead & why Hannah Brown was so confused / made mistakes with people who lied to her and understands that her feelings for him are genuine it was just a complicated confusing journey & finally goes BACK TO HER.”

One fan shared a picture of the two together, both with big smiles and the caption, “The last time Peter was genuinely happy on #TheBachelor,” while another wrote,“Part of me is still convinced that Peter ends up with Hannah Brown.” Again, another silly, off-beat theory (in our humble opinions), but one that would definitely add a shocking twist to the end. However, we don’t believe this is very likely (you can skip to the last header to find out why!).

Some Fans Want Kelly Flanagan to Return & Steal Weber’s Heart & Others Expect a Flop of a Finale

Adding fuel to the @kelleyflanagan theory… In december, Kelley says she will be in LA early March. Coincidence? I think not. 🤔😂 she coming for that final FINAL rose 😛 I want this theory to be true SO badly! #Bachelor #peterweber #Bachelor2020 #bachelorabc #spoiler pic.twitter.com/McsBtfAG7T — Halli Hicks (@hayhixx) March 5, 2020

Another wild theory circulating social media involves Kelly Flanagan’s return to the series. Some fans are hopeful that Flanagan, who often called Weber out for rewarding the dramatic behavior in the house, will show up during the finale and convince Weber that she’s his real soulmate.

Twitter user @hayhixx wrote, “Adding fuel to the @kelleyflanagan theory… In december, Kelley says she will be in LA early March. Coincidence? I think not. she coming for that final FINAL rose. I want this theory to be true SO badly!

Some fans believe both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett self-eliminate in the end, while others are hopeful for an Arie-ending, where the Bachelor star chooses one woman but ends up with the other. “Are we gonna have an Arie-Becca-Lauren situation where [Weber] chooses Madi, and then he ends up going with Hannah Ann, because he realizes that Madi and his lifestyles don’t line up? But Hannah Ann is still there, like she says?” one user wrote online.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans are fed up with the over-hyped ending ABC has been promising. Many believe that the ending will be a huge let down, considering most of the unique and “shocking” endings to the series have already been done.

“They are 100% only saying it’s unique because of some minor detail,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “IMO everyone expecting some grand unique ending are in for major disappointment. It’s gonna be a slightly different version of the CC ending.”

Reality Steve Spoilers on the Ending Below! Warning: MAJOR BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, who updated his finale spoilers on Monday morning, Weber gets engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia. However, the two only remain together for a short time, because Weber breaks off the engagement to pursue his relationship with Madison Prewett, who eliminated herself the day before the final rose ceremony. (Kudos to the fan who predicted an Arie ending!)

“Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose AND they got engaged that day,” Steve’s blog reads. “Peter and Hannah Ann did get engaged on the final day in Australia.” The reality blogger adds, “Peter and Hannah Ann have since broken up, which is the scene you see of him telling someone ‘I’m so sorry…never expected this to happen.’ Peter is 100% definitely not with Hannah Ann right now as I reported, nor will he somehow end up with her in the next two nights. There will be a very intense conversation with her once she’s live in studio tomorrow night I’m sure.”

Do you think the finale is as exciting, shocking and unexpected as the producers claim? We don’t. But we’ll still be tuning in on Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST to catch the Bachelor finale and the “After the Final Rose” Special on ABC.

