What Is the Vegemite Spread in Tom Hanks’ Photo?

What is vegemite? That question spiked on Google search in the United States after actor Tom Hanks tweeted a photo of his toast alongside a tube of the breakfast spread, as he and wife Rita Wilson remain isolated in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Vegemite is a spreadable, salty paste made from brewer’s yeast. It was developed in the early 1930s and became a breakfast staple in Australian households in the following decades.

But there is such a thing as “too much” vegemite. Social media commenters were quick to tease Hanks about the amount of spread on his toast.

Twitter Followers Remarked Tom Hanks Had Been Excessive With the Vegemite & Some Joked That If the Coronavirus Didn’t ‘Get’ Him, the Vegemite Would

Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast. pic.twitter.com/bq6m6jY73R — Julie (@J0Marshll) March 15, 2020

After Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus, Hanks reassured fans that he would keep the public updated on their conditions via social media. On March 15, he shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram of his breakfast. The meal included a glass of water and thick vegemite on toast. Hanks also set up a stuffed kangaroo holding the Australian flag and a koala gripping the vegemite container in the shot. He included the caption, “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”

The Instagram post had garnered nearly one million likes as of this writing, and the Twitter post was shared more than 12,000 times. Many of the commenters gave Hanks credit for eating an Australian staple but ribbed him for his spreading technique.

Dear Mr Hanks,

Re: Use of Vegemite.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Krln7QzTYG — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) March 15, 2020

Peter Murphy of Sydney, Australia, shared a side-by-side comparison to demonstrate how much vegemite should go on toast.

Amy Thunig wrote, “okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it’s gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend.”

Jane Caro suggested, “Dear Tom, that’s lovely but you spread the vegemite way too thick! The secret to vegemite toast is 1/3 vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum! And add smashed avocado for extra awesomeness.

Catherine Bouris wrote, “Tom we love u u don’t need to eat vegemite to impress us, we all know it’s garbage.”

Mate. The #coronavirus is not going to getcha, that Vegemite will. That is expert level vegemite spreading. You need to start with waaaay less than that!!! Hope you are OK (for both reasons, virus and vegemitus) — Dr. Sonia Fullerton 🚿🧼🤝to 🛑🦠 (@sonialf) March 15, 2020

Sonia Fullerton teased, “Mate. The #coronavirus is not going to getcha, that Vegemite will. That is expert level vegemite spreading. You need to start with waaaay less than that!!! Hope you are OK (for both reasons, virus and vegemitus).”

Jenny Carey left a similar message on Instagram: “With that amount of vegemite the coronavirus is probably thinking let’s get outta here it’s not safe 😂”

Sharnae Pegues came to Hanks’ defense. “Don’t you guys think that he knows it’s a lot of Vegemite? Maybe he likes it like that. And stop saying “that’s way too much Vegemite!” Someone else has already said it. Just like their comment in agreement and keep it moving ✌🏽”

Bold, appropriate Vegemite spreading mate. You’ll be fine. — steve taylor (@thatstevetaylor) March 15, 2020

Steve Taylor agreed with that sentiment. “Bold, appropriate Vegemite spreading mate. You’ll be fine.”

Laura Lux also echoed the sentiment. “this is the perfect amount of vegemite, anyone who says otherwise is wrong.”

Vegemite Has Been a Household Staple In Australia Since World War II

Vegemite was developed by chemist Dr. Cyril P Callister. He worked for the Fred Walker Company, which later changed its name to the Kraft Food Company.

According to Australian Geographic, the company experienced a shortage of the popular spread known as marmite during the first World War. Marmite was imported from Britain and there was little of it to go around once the war started. Walker commissioned Callister to create a substitute.

Travel NQ explains the spread, made from yeast extract, has a “very strong and unique salty flavour” and is an “acquired taste.” According to Vegemite.com, the spread was named as the result of a national competition. The Fred Walker company asked customers to submit suggestions. Walker’s daughter selected the name Vegemite out of hundreds of entries.

Vegemite began selling in stores in 1923, but it was slow to catch on. But its popularity rose dramatically during World War II. The company supplied Vegemite to the military for soldiers’ rations and therefore had to limit supplies on store shelves. Vegemite has been a staple in Australia ever since.

Medical Professionals Praised Vegemite As a Source of B Vitamins

Vegemite is considered a healthy food item because it contains B vitamins. According to Healthline, vegemite contains “salt, malt extract, the B vitamins thiamine, niacin, riboflavin and folate, as well as vegetable extract.”

The item’s popularity also grew in households in part because it received a nod of approval from medical professionals. The British Medical Association granted vegemite a “nutritional endorsement” in 1939, according to AdAge. Today, an estimated 22 million jars are sold each year.

In the decades since it was created, vegemite has become a cultural symbol for Australia as well. One of the most high-profile references can be found in the song “Down Under” by the band Men at Work. The staple is referenced in the second verse:

“Buying bread from a man in Brussels

He was six-foot-four and full of muscle

I said, ‘Do you speak-a my language?’

He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich

And he said

I come from a land down under.”

