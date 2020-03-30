WATCH: Backstreet Boys iHeart Concert on Fox Living Room Performance

Fox and iHeartRadio put on the “Fox presents the iHeart Living Room Concert” as a way to provide a spot of lightness in the darkness many people have been experiencing due to the global coronavirus pandemic. During the one-hour event, Backstreet Boys performed their hit song “I Want it That Way”.

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell all joined together for the event. The performance took place over Facetime in each of the Backstreet Boys’ respective houses and even featured some of their children.

Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the band, with one viewer writing, “Backstreet Boys out here killin it from home for a good cause.”

Watch the whole Backstreet Boys performance below.

The Performance Showcased Each Member of the Band

Each member of the Backstreet Boys was featured during the performance, starting with Brian Littrell, who introduced the song. The rest of the band joined in soon after he started to sing “I Want it That Way,” a song that defined much of their early careers.

Nick Carter sang in front of his backyard pool and outside from his home in Las Vegas. AJ McLean sat at his piano with a Backstreet Boys platinum album on his wall, while Kevin Richardson jammed out with his kids.

“So, we wanted to do something a little different, a little special for you, bring our living room to ours,” Littrell said at the beginning of the show. “This is the living room and studio of our house, and I’m going to be joined by our bandmates in just a second. We live in unprecedented times today with the COVID-19 virus.”

He went on to thank iHeart and Fox for organizing the living room concert. He also thanked all the front-line responders, telling everyone to “stay safe, stay home and protect yourselves.” Then, he joked that he was worried McLean would be late on the introduction to the song before starting to sing.

Other performers throughout the night included Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello and Tim McGraw who all performed from their own homes. Camila Cabello was joined by Shawn Mendes who are currently quarantined together.

The One-Hour Event Promoted Charities Aiding in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The one and only @backstreetboys are performing "I Want It That Way" now at our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America! ❤️ Tune in now on @FOXTV: https://t.co/F2LOxSbA0m #iHeartConcertOnFOX pic.twitter.com/kQmnFiND9P — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 30, 2020

The charities being supported by the iHeart Radio and Fox event are Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Feeding America urges people to donate to their local food banks at this time, citing the 1 in 9 people who struggle with hunger in the United States. That statistic was before the coronavirus outbreak.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation has a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for families of first responders who are experiencing financial hardship due to the global coronavirus outbreak. They offer grants and ask for people who can to donate to the fund in order to help those families in need.

Throughout the night, there were video segments honoring health care workers and first responders.

