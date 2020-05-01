During tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons reveals that she is collaborating on a business project with her ex-boyfriend Bow Wow, and he later shows up on the show.

Their business venture might not be their only connection now, though. Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, recently commented on Simmons’ Instagram photo of her in a bikini in Bali, writing “Im just glad I was lucky to take the photo.”

The couple is notoriously on-again, off-again, and Bow Wow has recently revealed that he’s having a hard time stuck at home watching classic NBA games while practicing social distancing. The episode was filmed prior to the social distancing guidelines were put in place.

Bow Wow Shows Up on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

VideoVideo related to angela simmons’ ex-boyfriend bow wow shows up on guhh 2020-04-30T20:00:03-04:00

During tonight’s episode of the show, Simmons reveals to her brother, JoJo Simmons that she’s been helping Bow Wow out with his business.

“I be talking to him about doing the tour stuff. I’m doing his tour merch,” she began, then was cut off by her brother, who said “You sure that’s all you’re doing is his tour merch?”

“JoJo. See you just like everybody else, you want me to date Bow Wow,” she replied. Then, her brother suggested she should take some time for herself and her 3-year-old son Sutton Joseph. Sutton’s father died, and Simmons still has a hard time and mourns him.

JoJo also said that his sister and the rapper are close friends, mention that she isn’t “doing no merch with Romeo,” referencing the rapper Romeo. Simmons told him that Romeo is not currently on tour, so of course she isn’t doing merch with him.

Simmons Reveals Details About Her And Bow Wow’s Relationship

Bow Pulls Up to the Party! 🥳| Growing Up Hip HopBow comes to the Simmons party and things get interesting. Watch #GUHH Thursday's at 9/8! #GUHH Subscribe to the WE Tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ This season, the next generation of hip hop royalty sets out to do whatever it takes to rise above their legendary parent’s shadow. As they reach new heights to build their empires, not all thrones are protected when everything come crashing down around the them. 2020-04-23T22:00:01.000Z

In a confessional at some point in the episode, Simmons reveals what happened with her and Bow Wow previously.

“Bow and I — we were young. Like — he did a lot of messing up,” she said with a grin. “A lot of it. A lot of hurting my young teenage heart. A lot of it. Cause he was young and having fun and I was, like, the girl who was probably, like, ready to commit and it was not the time for that.”

The clip continues, showing JoJo tell Simmons to be sure to never mix business with pleasure and instead be sure she keeps this arrangement all business and no pleasure.

“You know what you should do? Leave all the Lil’s alone,” he demanded. “Lil Bow Wow, Lil Romeo — if Lil Zane pops up, don’t even talk to him. Even Lil Wayne. We love Lil Wayne. We love Lil Twist. Don’t mess with no Lils.”

Later in the episode, Bow Wow shows up at a Simmons party at a bowling alley.

“I’m happy Bow’s in town for awhile…” Simmons says, leading him to tell her she never calls him Bow but always calls him Gregory. “I’m happy Gregory’s in town.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. Central on WE tv. Tune in to watch the drama unfold.

READ NEXT: Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know