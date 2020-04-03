Will Bethenny Frankel Return to Real Housewives After Leaving Again?

Bethenny Frankel quit the Real Housewives of New York City after season 11, explaining that she wanted to explore different projects. She later revealed that she felt the show had been “exhausting and emotional” and that stepping away was a positive choice for her mental health.

But will this step back prove to be only temporary? The Skinnygirl mogul has left the series before. Frankel was an original cast member when the show launched in 2008, and fans watched as she grew her business and got engaged.

Frankel quit the show after the third season. During the time away, Frankel separated from husband Jason Hoppy and the divorce proceedings stretched on for several years after the split.

Fans were ecstatic when Frankel returned to the show for its 7th season in 2015. She quickly re-established herself as a dominating force among the Housewives. That return has left many fans wondering if Frankel would consider coming back for the third time. It may depend on the success (or failure) of Frankel’s new ensemble of unscripted shows.

Bethenny Frankel Says She Wants to Focus On Connecting With a New Audience That May Not Have Watched the Real Housewives

Bethenny Frankel has been busy developing various television projects since announcing her exit from the Real Housewives. She entered into a deal with executive producer Mark Burnett and MGM television to create new unscripted content for various networks.

Frankel told Yahoo Finance in October 2019 that, at the time, she had already sold two shows. She explained that the shows focused mainly on entrepreneurial businesses and women as they work to grow in their respective industries. Frankel added that some of the shows also centered around food.

During the interview with Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit, Frankel spoke candidly about how RHONY had helped her to build the Skinnygirl brand. She explained that the brand was featured often while she was still trying to get it off the ground because her personal struggles were an important part of her storyline. But she said Bravo stopped featuring Skinnygirl as often once the company became a success. For example, Frankel said her denim line did not receive as much attention as she thought it could have.

Frankel said that shift influenced her decision to leave because the show was no longer the platform it once had been. She noted that by branching off and doing other projects, she had the potential to reach more people than ever before. Frankel was directly asked whether she’d consider a third return to the Housewives, and Frankel said she wouldn’t because she didn’t think there was any more growth potential from it. “That audience I already know. I want to connect with a new audience.”

Bethenny Frankel Returned to RHONY In Season 7 After Her Talk Show Was Canceled

Bethenny Frankel was always a very popular figure on the Real Housewives. Bravo leveraged that popularity with two spinoffs after she decided to leave RHONY after season 3, Bethenny Getting Married and Bethenny Ever After.

But the happily ever after did not last for very long. Frankel and husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares daughter Bryn, separated after two years of marriage. Frankel filed for divorce in early 2013. The former couple struggled to move past their issues in order to co-parent their daughter. According to Page Six, therapist Dr. Rami Mosseri testified during child custody proceedings that he quit as their counsel because their “lack of willingness to compromise” made the job impossible.

During the initial break-up, Frankel had been focused on creating a syndicated talk show program. The show, titled Bethenny, debuted in September 2013. Ellen DeGeneres was an executive producer. But the show was canceled in February 2014 due to low ratings.

She wrote on a blog at the time that she had felt tethered as a TV talk show host and alleged that she had not been permitted to express her true self, as she had been on the Real Housewives. “Unlike my time on Bravo, I felt a bit diluted, filtered and somewhat constricted. I am a free spirit. I am more comfortable in my natural surroundings and in a setting where I’m surrounded by crazy, where anything goes and where I can be authentically me. When interviewed about the show, I always said that it could only work if I was true to myself and only if it was genuinely a good fit and marriage which it turned out not to be.”

Frankel repeated that sentiment more than a year later, after deciding to rejoin RHONY. “It was way more filtered and edited than I like to be… I have a mouth for nighttime and I can’t be shackled.”

Frankel framed the ending of her talk show as a positive thing, but her RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps has not minced words about how the cancellation impacted Frankel’s decision to return to the reality series. She suggested on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show that Frankel had come back in season 7 because she didn’t have many other career options at the time. That part of the interview starts at 4:08 in the clip, which can be viewed here.

De Lesseps tied it in with Frankel’s choice to quit the show again after season 11, claiming that Frankel had not told anyone at Bravo before announcing it on Instagram. “Hell of a way to leave a show that’s been so good to her, ’cause let me tell you, when she tanked in her talk show, she came back with her tail between her legs to ‘Housewives.’ Don’t forget,” de Lesseps said. “God, if I had a dime for every Skinnygirl party I had to promote. And then she can’t even promote my cabaret show and be happy about it?”

Ramona Singer Claimed Bethenny Frankel Called Often During Filming to Ask About What the Women Were Doing

Bethenny Frankel has kept busy with relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Her philanthropic organization BStrong has been raising funds to buy equipment for health care workers. Frankel shared on Instagram that her group delivered one million biohazard protective suits to the New York state government, and has delivered thousands of face masks to hospitals nationwide.

But one of Frankel’s former co-stars claimed that before the pandemic reached the United States, Frankel was frequently interested in what the Housewives were up to. Ramona Singer told Entertainment Tonight, “When we were filming, she’d be calling all the time. She’d be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on? What are you doing? What’s going on?’ It’s like she’d be calling us nonstop to find out the dirt on our group trips. I don’t know. FOMO, the fear of missing out, I guess. I can understand, when you’re so part of something, you know, it’s hard to disconnect.”

Frankel hinted about those calls in her own conversation with ET. “It did take a minute to feel that it didn’t really have anything to do with me anymore.” But Frankel said she has since moved on and feels at peace with her decision. “I’m happy for them and I wish them all the success in the world, but I’m really happy with where I am in my relationship, in my relationship with my daughter and in my work, in my work with Mark Burnett and MGM.”

