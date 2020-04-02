Bride & Prejudice Spoilers: Willi & Cam Have a Tense Dinner With Family

Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love is in full swing, and tonight’s episode of the show features an uncomfortable, tense dinner with Willi and Cam’s families. While the reality stars are eating dinner, their relatives start drilling them with questions that neither Willi nor Cam are ready to think about, let alone answer.

Episode 6, titled “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” airs at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Lifetime, directly following a new episode of Married at First Sight. The description for Episode 6 reads, “Cal instructs the couples to bring their families together by hosting a dinner with both sets of parents. But the meals all end up leaving a bad taste in their mouths: Blair mistakenly thinks Korean BBQ might help Kelly understand Chris better, Willi and Cameron don’t want to talk about kids over dinner, and Kee Kee and Kareem’s moms unite in their disapproval.”

In an exclusive teaser obtained by Heavy for the Wednesday, April 1 episode of Bride and Prejudice, Willi is not interesting in discussing children with her family, while Cam is disappointed in how the dinner is turning out. Keep reading for details on tonight’s episode and an exclusive look at the new episode:

Willi Makes it Clear That They Are Not Ready to Discuss Children Yet

In the exclusive clip shared with Heavy, Willi is unhappy when her grandmother asks her about children. Although Cam’s family appears to be trying to be supportive of whatever decision the two make, Willi’s family isn’t so sure they are on the right path.

“Understand what I’m gonna say,” Willi’s grandmother tells the pair at dinner. “I’ve lived a little longer than both of you. I know you’re not having children tomorrow, I know that, but for a little child sometimes it’s very very difficult … normally, as she grows or he grows, they’re gonna have your roots and they’re gonna have our roots,” she says, pointing toward both families. “But as they’re growing up, they’ve got to have something first, and then they know everything else.”

Although Willi’s dad appears to want to interrupt, Willi cuts them both off and states, “We’re not ready to talk about children, at all. I don’t have the resources, I’m not ready to talk about children. Cameron and I have yet to really dive into our relationship and that’s not there yet.”

When her grandmother tries to tell her that she knows they won’t be involved in Willi and Cam’s decision about how to raise their future children, Willi once again cuts her off and says, “But the question you brought up was about children, and that’s not what we’re focusing on right now, we’re just not.”

Cameron is Disappointed With How the Dinner Turned Out & Willi’s Father Doesn’t Approve of Their Decision

VideoVideo related to bride & prejudice spoilers: willi & cam have a tense dinner with family 2020-04-01T21:31:36-04:00

Cameron tells the cameras that he’s disappointed with how the dinner discussion is going, saying it’s “not what he wanted” or expected from the event. “Tonight has been very stiff, stale, it’s been only focused on the process and we were hoping to have more answers for them at this point, so I haven’t had fun,” he says during a confessional.

Willi’s parents already disapprove of how Willi and Cameron are handling their decisions regarding religion and whether or not Willi will convert to Christianity or Cam will convert to Judaism. In the clip above, her father Michael voices his concern that they aren’t thinking through their decision carefully enough; he also believes that they are too young to know exactly what they want at this point in their lives.

“I don’t agree with them having made a decision,” he tells Pastor Cal. “We’ve said it before, they haven’t touched the surface. They’re not gonna be able to sit down and come up with these conversations on their own. It’s not gonna happen, it’s impossible because they don’t know enough. That comes with living life and talking to other people that were in their shoes.”

Bride and Prejudice airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET, directly following Married at First Sight. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in reality TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Bride & Prejudice Spoilers: Kelly Wants Her Grandkids to ‘Look Like Us’

