Chris Martin & Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Are Still Dating

The One World: Together At Home concert airs on Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c to raise money for coronavirus relief. One of the musical acts participating in the event is the band Coldplay.

According to Elle, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin appears to be spending his quarantine with his longterm girlfriend actress Dakota Johnson. The two were recently spotted taking a (socially distant) walk together with Johnson’s dog in Malibu.

Martin & Johnson Temporarily Broke Up in 2019 & Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow Helped Them Get Back Together

While Martin and Johnson have been romantically linked since 2017, the relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing. They broke up for a period of time in 2019, before ultimately reuniting.

In June 2019, a source told The Sun that “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.”

