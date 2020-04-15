Christopher Lloyd Guest Stars on ‘NCIS’ Tonight

Tonight’s episode of NCIS, titled “The Arizona,” guest stars 81-year-old actor Christopher Lloyd as Joe Smith, a man who claimed he was on the U.S.S. Arizona during Pearl Harbor. Tonight’s episode served as the finale for Season 17.

Each season of NCIS is normally between 22 and 24 episodes, and this season was supposed to be 22. Many other primetime shows with large viewership have also been affected by the shutdown.

NCIS recently shared a humorous message of support from actor Wilmer Valderrama who reached out to tell everyone “we’re in this together.” The actor also explained that he’s starting to feel jealous of his dog because he doesn’t have to use toilet paper.

“That being said, I’ve also been creating real perspective in seeing the shortage of toilet paper,” he said. “And it made me reflect on that, it made me really think that I wish I was more like my dog. Man, he needs no toilet paper. It’s unbelievable. We can learn from everyone at home.”

Christopher Lloyd Guest Stars on “The Arizona”

Christopher Lloyd guest stars in tonight’s episode, portraying Joe Smith, the man claiming he served in the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. NCIS posted about Lloyd on Instagram, writing “Great Scott! #NCIS is all-new with guest star [Christopher Lloyd] tomorrow night.”

Lloyd is most well-known for his portrayal of Emmett “Doc” Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, and he has also starred as Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search For Spook and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family.

Lloyd has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards in his career. Two were for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety or Music Series for portraying Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and he also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Road to Avonlea in 1990 for the episode “Another Point of View.”

Lloyd has had recent guest appearances in Tooned Out, Big City Greens and A.P. Bio as well.

NCIS Has Not Yet Been Renewed for Season 18

NCIS has yet to be renewed for season 18. The show’s renewal is normally tied in with the renewal of lead actor Mark Harmon’s contract. The reason for the delay this year, however, could be due to the novel coronavirus.

This year, fans may not have much to worry about when it comes to whether or not the show will be renewed. NCIS still regularly pulls in over 10 million viewers, which makes it one of the overall most-watched programs on TV right now. The two spinoff shows, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans both pull over 5 million viewers per episode, so those will likely be renewed as well.

On March 21, NCIS actor Sean Murray took to Twitter to tell fans about the shut down because of the coronavirus. He wrote that the show would pick up any storylines during season 18, later clarifying by tweeting, “for those who have brought it up – we have not been officially renewed yet, so in no way am I announcing a pickup or anything. please understand that.”

NCIS airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on CBS. NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air on Sunday nights on CBS.

