Dimitri Garcia, Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dimitri Garcia is the new boyfriend of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood. The couple started dating in January, six months after Portwood split from ex Andrew Glennon.

Glennon and Portwood broke up in July after the Teen Mom OG star was accused of wielding a machete at her ex while he was holding their 1-year-old son James. Instead of serving time in jail for her domestic battery case, Portwood will be on probation for 906 day after she pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star wrote in October.

Her case has been documented on the MTV series, along with her new relationship. The episode description for Tuesdays show says, “Amber starts a new romance, while Catelynn considers starting a career as a vet tech. Maci is content co-parenting with Jen, Ryan’s mom, but Ryan is frustrated. Cheyenne ends her relationship with Matt, while Corey leaves to compete on The Challenge.”

To find out more about Portwood’s new beau, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia Are Not Instagram Official

Despite their relationship being confirmed through publications like Us Weekly, Portwood and Garcia have not validated their relationship via social media. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not serious.

In November, Portwood announced she would be handing over her Instagram account to another party to avoid the negativity that can come along with social media. Her last personal posts were pictures she shared from daughter Leah’s birthday, who turned 11 in November.

“I have to be done with this for myself to evolve and move forward. This is not worth me or my family’s stress,” she wrote on November 15.

“We are moving on while I am getting the help I need to better myself and live a healthy life. In the end it is all irrelevant because we are all human and make mistakes,” Portwood continued. “Own up to them and try to become the person you want to be truly. Sending love to all the beautiful souls trying for a better life.”

2. Dimitri Garcia Reportedly Isn’t a Fan of ‘Teen Mom OG’

When Portwood started dating ex-fiancé Matt Baier, they had met online, partly because Baier was a fan of the show. Rumors swirled he originally reached out to co-star Farrah Abraham, and after she brushed him aside, he contacted Portwood.

Glennon met Portwood on the set of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, where she was getting counseling with her ex-fiancé, Baier.

Garcia and Portwood met online, but he isn’t a “super fan” of the Teen Mom franchise.“Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times. He’s not a super fan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly in January. “He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

The insider referred to Garcia as a “breath of fresh air.”

“She’s just getting to know him,” the source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been spending time together at her place.”

3. Farrah Abraham Is Worried About Amber Portwood Dating Dimitri Garcia

Abraham and Portwood have never really gotten along. Portwood wasn’t exactly unhappy when Abraham got fired from Teen Mom and the allegations that Baier reached out to Abraham before her didn’t help their relationship.

Abraham was dubious when she was asked about about Portwood’s new relationship with Garcia. Though not much is known about Garcia, it was reported he’s European and that partly made Abraham skeptical. She experience dating men from other countries.

She said she’s blocked her co-stars, but still heard about the new relationship. “Everyone’s on block, but I think that’s best because I do hear, like, people are still dating wrong,” the mother-of-one told Us Weekly in January. “I do hear people are not making wise choices and that’s kind of scary.”

“I do date out of the country, I do do these amazing things, but I’m not having someone come from another country with no Green Card living with me,” Abraham added. “I mean, there’s scary elements to that. I think we all need to be aware of that.”

She expressed legitimate concern. “There’s some worries there,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m not trying to hate on Amber, but I’m actually concerned for her safety.”

4. Dimitri Garcia Has Made His Social Media Page Private

Shortly after it was revealed they were dating, Garcia’s Instagram page was seemingly still public. Hollywood Life noted there were a few pictures that showed him playing basketball and various selfies.

Since then, he’s made his page private. Where Portwood has more than 1.8 million followers, Garcia has just over 1,000 followers. But some of those are interesting follows. In addition to Portwood, Gary Shirley and Kristina Anderson Shirley are also following Garcia.

Despite Portwood having a rocky past with her ex, he has become one of her biggest supporters. Following her split from Glennon, Teen Mom cameras showed Shirley showing up to talk with Portwood and even escorting her to therapy.

While there isn’t too much known about Garcia right now, fans might find out more information on upcoming episodes of the reality TV show. According to E! News, Garcia has been staying with Portwood while she’s been filming the series.

5. Andrew Glennon Has Not Commented on Amber Portwood’s New Relationship

Many things surrounding Portwood’s new relationship have been quiet. That includes any input from her ex.

Since their split, Glennon hasn’t posted much on social media. He also didn’t issue a public statement about Portwood moving on.

Last week, however, Glennon opened up about the July incident. “It’s such an odd situation I’m in. It’s a fucking horror show,” he said. “I don’t call the cops for no reason.”

“When someone you love attacks you, you’re so conflicted,” Glennon added. “You have love and you have fear and it’s like the simplest solutions become the most difficult.”

To find out more about Dimitri Garcia and Amber Portwood dating, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know