Dolly Parton’s 2020 Documentary Time & Channel

Easter Weekend 2020, A&E is broadcasting a two-night slate of new programming that showcases some of country music’s legendary performers, including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard. Here’s what you need to know about Biography: Dolly Parton, including date, time, channel, interviews, songs and more.

Biography: Dolly Parton Date & Time: Biography: Dolly Parton premieres Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It is being rebroadcast April 12 at midnight, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 14 at 3 a.m., and Monday, April 20 at 2 p.m.

Biography: Dolly Parton Channel: A&E is the home of Biography: Dolly Parton and also Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, Biography: Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend. The Nelson and Parton specials air from 8 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on Sunday, April 12 and the Rogers and Haggard specials air from 9 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on Monday, April 13.

Biography: Dolly Parton Interviews: The biography features interviews with Parton’s Nashville session musicians, Parton’s friends and co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, legendary music producer Mac Davis, Parton biography Lydia Hamessley, country star Porter Wagoner, Parton’s manager Sandy Gallin, producer Kent Wells, singer Kylie Minogue and 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry.

Biography: Dolly Premieres Sunday April 12th at 8PM on A&EA&E’s two-hour documentary “Biography: Dolly” traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry. “Biography: Dolly” premieres Sunday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT. Subscribe for more A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality, groundbreaking documentary, or premium scripted drama, A&E’s brave storytelling always makes entertainment an art. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-03-04T16:29:48.000Z

On the program, Fonda says of Parton that it’s “extraordinary” how large and devoted Parton’s fanbase has been and still is after all these years.

“It’s like through her songs, she opens up her arms wide and embraces such a broad swath of people that don’t always feel seen and it’s why people love her. And it’s why when we’ve been in public with her, her fans will drive for hours to be where she is. I’ve been with a lot of big movie stars and I’ve never seen the devotion her fans have for her in anyone else. It’s quite extraordinary,” says Fonda.

Tomlin adds, “She’s an entity that exists and she’s kept it alive for how many decades? So I think [the persona is] partly her now. I mean, if it wasn’t her before, which I think it partly was, I think it’s certainly instilled itself in her so much that she is who she is, even though she isn’t.”

Biography: Dolly Parton Songs: The biography features segments on some of Parton’s biggest hits, including “Just Because I’m a Woman, “Me and Little Andy,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-Xbekfp-si/?utm_source=ig_embed

The A&E press release says that the biography “traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th-anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics … featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, the documentary reveals the bold and fearless woman behind the rhinestones and wigs who has moved seamlessly with the times to inspire generations.”

The Dolly Parton A&E biography airs Sunday, April 12 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by Willie Nelson: American Outlander, a special concert that pays tribute to Nelson’s seven-decades-long career.

READ NEXT: Dolly Parton Plastic Surgery Before & After Photos