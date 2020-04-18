Ellen DeGeneres’ House: Where She & Portia de Rossi Call Home

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s home is going to be on full display during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday, April 18 because they are set to take part in this worldwide effort to raise money for those battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines. Since all celebrity appearances and musical performances have to be recorded from everyone’s homes, fans may be curious about where the power couple resides. Here is what we know about where the comedian and her wife call home.

Ellen and Portia Have Moved Around A lot

According to Architectural Digest, DeGeneres and de Rossi have purchased over 20 houses since 2003. They do live in them for a little while, but DeGeneres told The Today Show in 2018, “We buy a house and we love it, and we stay in it. Then we get a little bored because we like a different style or different aesthetic—and I love furniture and decorating—so if I find something else, and we make money, why not move to another house?”

Their past homes include a $6 million Hollywood Hills home that she bought in 2003 and sold to Will Ferrell in 2006 for $9 million; a Montecito, California, mansion that was later used as the location for Kim Kardashian’s lavish wedding to Kris Humphries; a $30 million mansion where DeGeneres and de Rossi got married in 2008 that they later sold to Ryan Seacrest for $37 million in 2012 — and the list goes on and on.

It looks like their current dwelling is a Balinese-style Montecito mansion that they bought in early 2019 for $27 million. The pair actually owns more than one house, but based on photos from when they purchased this mansion and Instagram streams DeGeneres has been doing from home, it looks like this is where they are staying during the quarantine.

Ellen and Portia Recently Donated $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief

In a recent Instagram video, DeGegeneres was challenged by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro to help out with the All-In Challenge, which is raising money to help feed those who are the most vulnerable in our country.

“[DiCaprio] is trying to raise $100 million for a bunch of different charities that are feeding Americans during this crisis … I have been so devastated by seeing all the people lined up waiting for food, every time I see those cars and those people, I cry,” said DeGeneres. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be sitting hours and hours, waiting to get food and hoping there’s even going to be any left by the time you get there. It’s heartbreaking and it’s overwhelming. I’ve already given to some of my favorite charities, including Direct Relief because so many people need money, but today, Portia and I are personally doanting $1 million to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund. I usually don’t talk about my personal doantions, it’s something I keep private, but I really hoping this inspires anyone who is in a position to help, to help because there’s a lot of need out there.”

DeGeneres is also offering a chance to be her co-host for a day when things resume with TV production. All you have to do is donate at least $10 to the All-In Challenge yourself. One-hundred percent of the proceeds goes toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, America’s Food Fund, and World Central Kitchen.

In fact, dozens of celebrities are offering up possible prizes for people who donate, as they themselves make sizable donations to the fund. Find out more at the official site. So far it has raised over $7 million.

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

READ NEXT: How to Live Stream ‘One World: Together at Home’ Online