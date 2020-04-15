Top Model Reveals Story of How She Appeared on Popular Rapper, DJ’s Album

Rapper, Fabolous released his debut album, Ghetto Fabolous on September 11, 2011. The 16-track album that was produced by DJ Clue had features with Jagged Edge and late rapper Nate Dogg.

The album went certified Platinum on February 6, 2003, by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The song’s tenth track, Get Smart had a quick ad-lib by Tahiry Jose.

Most known for her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, Jose has amassed over 2 million Instagram followers.

She’s also a health and fitness model and media personality.

Last week, Tahiry Jose joined me via Instagram Live on #WORDSWITHSCOOP. We discussed how she recorded that voiceover on Fabolous’ album.

Check out our dialogue below!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How did this happen?

Tahiry Jose: I don’t even remember what year that was. I had this friend of mine who was hanging out with Clue [Dj Clue?] her name was Yhaddi. So Yhaddi and me met out, I was partying four to six days a week, and going to school, and interning for the NYPD. So I was doing all that having fun in my early twenties and she was on the way to meet clue at the studio and we were supposed to link up that night and she’s like, yo meet me at the studio. I said, ‘Aigh’t bet’ so, I get dressed and meet her at the studio. we get to the studio, clue was working on Fab’s you know, his album. And Fab wasn’t in the studio. I think I had just met Fab as well and he asked Yhaddi to do the interlude. Yhaddi was Puerto Rican, I was Dominican. And Yhaddi spoke very sexy and shit and so clue was like could you please come and do this interlude and I want you to sound Spanish and the way you speak and all this extra sassiness. She said im not doing it. She was very shy. I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it. So he looked at me. And I was like, WHAT!?’ I was like, “First of all I’m Dominican and I don’t speak like Yhaddi. I’ma just let you have it because Dominican Spanish is a lot more aggressive”… So I was like, ‘It ain’t gonna be cute.’ Clue was like, ‘Maan Tahiry just get in — do it’…so I got in the booth and did it, and then the shit – I didn’t even think nothing of it to the point that I didn’t sign paperwork and he went platinum. By then, me and him had already started hanging and I told him, ‘Yo you know I went to the studio’…He said, “You didn’t sign any paperwork?!?” — Either way, time goes by and we laugh about it every day because he wasn’t in the studio when I did it – it was Clue. And we went out that night and had a good time and then weeks later I tell Fab and from then on, me and Fab dated for many years and we look back and it’s just funny because it was the beginning of the friendship that we today have.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you remember your lines?

Tahiry Jose: “Que quieres de mi? Porque no me dejas en paz Dios mio! Ni siquiera estas a mi nivel!” … some shit like that! [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah because you know, I don’t speak that guala-guala!… Translate.

Tahiry Jose: I said, What do you want from me? Why don’t you just leave me alone? Oh my God! You’re not even on my level type shit I said! [laughs]