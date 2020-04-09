‘Families of the Mafia’ Cast & Premiere Spoilers

On Thursday, April 9, MTV is debuting a new docuseries called Families of the Mafia, which follows four families that have ties to organized crime. Most of the “parent” generation grew up as children of mafia bosses and now that they have grown children of their own, they want to keep their kids as far away from that life as possible.

Here’s what you need to know about the cast and premiere episode.

Families of the Mafia Cast

According to the official show site on MTV, this six-part docuseries follows four mafia-related families for two years as they find themselves at a crossroads. When notorious mob boss Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, who worked for the Gambino crime family, is released from prison in Arizona, where he has been incarcerated since 2002, the families must decide whether to cut their ties with organized crime or embrace its longstanding traditions and legacies.

The families featured in the series include the Gravanos, the O’Tooles, the LaRoccas and the Augustines. They are based in Staten Island, New York. Here’s who you can look forward to meeting.

The Gravanos: Karen Gravano and Ramona Rizzo from VH1’s Mob Wives, plus Karina Seabrook and “Sammy the Bull.” Karen is Sammy’s daughter and Karina is her daughter. Sammy has been keeping tabs on them while he has been in prison for 18 years, but it will definitely be an adjustment for him to return to his old life.

The O’Tooles: Billy O’Toole, his ex-wife Jess Clare, and their twin children, Joe and Taylor, both of whom have had their own run-ins with the law. The O’Tooles are part of the Irish Mafia, which has at times been at odds with the Italian Mafia.

The LaRoccas: Gina LaRocca, her son Christian “CP” Patterson, and Anthony and Trish Gelardi. When Gina got involved in the mob world and CP’s father went to prison, he was raised by Uncle Anthony and Aunt Trisha. The older he gets, the more Anthony, Trisha and Gina have tried to steer him away from a life of organized crime.

The Augustines: Lisa Augustine and her daughter Dennie. Lisa grew up with Karen Gravano, but they led very different lives. Now Lisa is trying to assure that her daughter, Dennie, who just finished college, stays on the right path. But Lisa is haunted by the father who abandoned her when she was young.

Families of the Mafia Spoilers

The premiere episode description reads, “Karen embarks on a journey from Staten Island to Arizona with her daughter Karina to visit her father, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, after his release from prison; Jess attempts to let Billy back into Taylor and Joe’s lives.”

And the description for the second episode teases, “When notorious Mafia boss Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano returns home from prison, his New York community is at a crossroads; the docuseries follows four families as they decide whether to cut their ties to organized crime or embrace its legacy.”

In addition to the episode descriptions, MTV has released the first 10 minutes of the premiere, where Karen details her family’s history with crime and gets on her daughter, Karina, about keeping her focus locked on college.

“When I was on the streets, your grandfather told me, ‘You’re gonna fuck your life up.’ Everything he told me came true,” says Karen.

Karina says she hasn’t had much of a relationship with her grandfather because he’s been in prison for nearly her entire life.

“This is a man who has made many mistakes. I don’t want you to make the same mistakes as my family,” says Karen, adding, “I just want you to have better. That’s what mothers do.”

Families of the Mafia airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

